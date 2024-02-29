Kinaxis Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

FY 2023 delivers 24% SaaS revenue growth and 18% adjusted EBITDA 1 margin

Repurchased approximately 329,000 common shares for $36.6 million

“ We finished the year with a record number of customer wins, a record backlog that provides strong visibility into 2024 and beyond, and record free cash flow. These achievements were won through a persistently high win rate against key competitors, ongoing progress penetrating all tiers of our markets, strong renewals and expansions, ongoing enhancement of the value we offer, and a focus on balancing rapid growth with profitability,” said John Sicard, president and chief executive officer at Kinaxis. “ More and more, we are seeing siloed, legacy methods giving way to end-to-end supply chain orchestration, where Kinaxis is the acknowledged leader. We have made strong investments over the past few years that have put us in excellent position to capture even more share in our markets while we make steady progress towards our mid-term profitability goals.”

Q4 2023 Highlights

$ USD thousands, except as otherwise indicated Q4 2023 Q4 2022 Change Total Revenue 111,990 98,483 14% SaaS 69,891 58,839 19% Subscription term licenses 2,899 9,131 (68)% Professional services 34,318 26,156 31% Maintenance and support 4,882 4,357 12% Gross profit 68,890 61,266 12% Margin 62% 62% Profit 4,021 8,562 (53)% Per diluted share $0.14 $0.30 Adjusted EBITDA1 19,727 21,116 (7)% Margin 18% 21% Cash from (used in) operating activities 27,969 (2,327) 1,302%

(1) “Adjusted EBITDA” is a non-IFRS measures that is not a recognized, defined or standardized measure under IFRS. This measure as well as any other non-IFRS financial measures reported by Kinaxis are defined in the “Non-IFRS Measures” section of this news release.

FY 2023 Highlights

$ USD thousands, except as otherwise indicated FY 2023 FY 2022 Change Total Revenue 426,971 366,889 16% SaaS Revenue 265,080 213,306 24% Adjusted EBITDA1 74,872 79,446 (6)% Margin 18% 22%

Key Performance Indicators

The company’s Annual Recurring Revenue2 (ARR), which includes subscription amounts related to both SaaS and on-premise contracts, rose 18% to $322 million at the end of the quarter.

$USD millions Q4 2023 Q4 2022 Change Annual recurring revenue2 $ 322 $ 274 18 %

(2) Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) is the total annualized value of recurring subscription amounts (ultimately recognized as SaaS, Subscription term licenses and Maintenance and support revenue) of all subscription contracts at a point in time. Annualized subscription amounts are determined solely by reference to the underlying contracts, normalizing for the varying revenue recognition treatments under IFRS 15 for cloud-based versus on-premise subscription amounts. It excludes one-time fees, such as for non-recurring professional services, and assumes that customers will renew the contractual commitments on a periodic basis as those commitments come up for renewal, unless such renewal is known to be unlikely. We believe that this measure provides a more current indication of our performance in the growth of our subscription business than other metrics.

The nature of the company’s long-term contracts provides visibility into future, contracted revenue. The following table presents revenue expected to be recognized in the future related to performance obligations that are unsatisfied (or partially unsatisfied) at December 31, 2023.

$USD millions 2024 2025 2026 and later Total SaaS 274.0 197.7 228.9 700.6 Maintenance and support 17.5 12.4 8.3 38.2 Subscription term licenses 2.2 0.1 — 2.3 Total 293.7 210.2 237.2 741.1

Financial Guidance

Kinaxis is introducing its fiscal 2024 financial guidance, as follows.

FY 2024 Guidance Total revenue $483-495 million SaaS 17-19% growth Subscription term license $9-11 million Adjusted EBITDA1 margin 16-18%

“ We are steadily marching towards our baseline mid-term Adjusted EBITDA margin target of 25%. Our 2024 guidance reflects the current ARR growth level, ongoing operating leverage, but also the impacts of being at the low point in our normal cycle for our high-margin subscription term license revenue and our current transition to public cloud, which involves some duplicative costs. Normalizing for these two items better demonstrates our steady progress,” said Blaine Fitzgerald, chief financial officer at Kinaxis. “ I am particularly pleased to have generated a record $77.1 million in free cash flow in 2023, which is over 70% higher than in any other year. It’s another data point that demonstrates our focus on balancing strong growth and profitability.”

Guidance in this press release is provided to enhance visibility into Kinaxis’ expectations for financial targets for the periods indicated. Please refer to the section regarding forward-looking statements that forms an integral part of this release. This press release along with the financial statements and MD&A for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 are available on Kinaxis’ website and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Conference Call

Kinaxis will host a conference call tomorrow, February 29, 2024, to discuss these results. John Sicard, chief executive officer, and Blaine Fitzgerald, chief financial officer, will host the call starting at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. A question and answer session will follow management’s presentation. Investors and participants must register for the call in advance. See registration link below. Please call the conference telephone number fifteen minutes prior to the start time.

DATE: Thursday, February 29, 2024 TIME: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time CALL REGISTRATION: https://registrations.events/direct/Q4I914168 WEBCAST https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/409673001 (available for three months) REPLAY: (800)-770-2030 or (609) 800-9909 Available through March 14, 2024 Reference number: 91416

About Kinaxis Inc.

Kinaxis is a global leader in modern supply chain management. We serve supply chains and the people who manage them in service of humanity. Our software is trusted by renowned global brands to provide the agility and predictability needed to navigate today’s volatility and disruption. We combine our patented concurrency technique with a human-centered approach to AI to empower businesses of all sizes to orchestrate their end-to-end supply chain network, from multi-year strategic planning through down-to-the-second execution and last-mile delivery. For more news and information, please visit kinaxis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Non-IFRS Measures

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

This press release contains non-IFRS measures, specifically Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin. We use Adjusted EBITDA to provide investors with a supplemental measure of our operating performance and thus highlight trends in our core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures. We believe that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS measures in the evaluation of issuers. Management also uses non-IFRS measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, prepare annual operating budgets and assess our ability to meet our capital expenditure and working capital requirements. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margins are not recognized, defined or standardized measures under IFRS. Our definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin will likely differ from that used by other companies (including our peers) and therefore comparability may be limited. Non-IFRS measures should not be considered a substitute for or in isolation from measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. Investors are encouraged to review our financial statements and disclosures in their entirety and are cautioned not to put undue reliance on non-IFRS measures and view them in conjunction with the most comparable IFRS financial measures. Kinaxis has reconciled Adjusted EBITDA to the most comparable IFRS financial measure as follows:

Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (In thousands of USD) (In thousands of USD) Profit 4,021 8,562 10,060 20,080 Change in fair value of contingent consideration — 1,367 1,951 (826 ) Share-based compensation 8,388 7,558 34,507 26,238 Adjusted profit 12,409 17,487 46,518 45,492 Income tax expense (recovery) 4,791 (635 ) 9,676 11,406 Depreciation and amortization 6,424 6,761 26,284 25,060 Foreign exchange loss (gain) (797 ) (1,648 ) 1,236 (1,499 ) Net finance income (3,100 ) (849 ) (8,842 ) (1,013 ) 7,318 3,629 28,354 33,954 Adjusted EBITDA 19,727 21,116 74,872 79,446 Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue 17.6 % 21.4 % 17.5 % 21.7 %

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements as to our expectations for:

growth of annual total revenue, annual SaaS and Subscription term licenses revenue, and our expectations for Adjusted EBITDA margin achievement, in each case looking forward for our fiscal year ending December 31, 2024;

SaaS growth and increased profitability in years beyond 2024; and

contracted revenue in future periods, including 2024, 2025 and 2026 and later.

This release also includes forward-looking statements as to Kinaxis’ growth opportunities and the potential benefits of, and markets and demand for, Kinaxis’ products and services. These statements are subject to certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including our view of the relative position of Kinaxis’ products and services compared to competitive offerings in the industry.

In particular, our guidance for 2024 annual total revenue, annual SaaS and Subscription term license revenue and annual Adjusted EBITDA margin, as well as our comments on our expectations for SaaS growth and increased profitability in years beyond 2024, are subject to certain assumptions and associated risks including:

our ability to win business from new customers and expand business from existing customers;

the timing of new customer wins and expansion decisions by our existing customers;

maintaining our customer retention levels , and specifically, that customers will renew contractual commitments on a periodic basis as those commitments come up for renewal, at rates consistent with our historic experience;

, fluctuations in the value of foreign currencies relative to the U.S. Dollar; and

with respect to Adjusted EBITDA and profitability, our ability to contain expense levels while expanding our business.

Our guidance and commentary for achievement of contracted revenue in future periods, including in 2024, 2025 and 2026 and later, is based on assumptions and associated risks including:

our ability to satisfy material unperformed obligations under our long-term contracts; and

the continued financial capacity and creditworthiness of our customers under long-term contracts.

These and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties may cause Kinaxis’ actual results, performance, achievements and developments to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Material risks and uncertainties relating to our business are described under the headings “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risks and Uncertainties” in our annual MD&A dated February 28, 2024, under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Information Form dated March 3, 2023 and in our other public documents filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities, which are available at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements are provided to help readers understand management’s expectations as at the date of this release and may not be suitable for other purposes. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Kinaxis assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law.

Kinaxis Inc. Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in thousands of USD) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 174,844 175,347 Short-term investments 118,118 50,476 Trade and other receivables 156,609 157,657 Prepaid expenses 14,810 13,660 464,381 397,140 Non-current assets: Unbilled receivables 3,155 7,245 Other receivables 972 971 Prepaid expenses 1,130 2,395 Investment tax credits recoverable 8,362 7,591 Deferred tax assets 1,184 1,065 Contract acquisition costs 27,438 24,892 Property and equipment 40,300 51,852 Right-of-use assets 47,109 53,537 Intangible assets 23,394 28,271 Goodwill 74,556 73,314 227,600 251,133 691,981 648,273 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Trade payables and accrued liabilities 39,700 40,107 Deferred revenue 137,598 133,467 Provisions — 296 Contingent consideration — 9,146 Lease obligations 5,805 6,991 183,103 190,007 Non-current liabilities: Lease obligations 45,985 49,977 Deferred tax liabilities 8,065 6,861 54,050 56,838 Shareholders’ equity: Share capital 307,327 244,713 Contributed surplus 44,339 65,129 Accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss) 1,360 (156 ) Retained earnings 101,802 91,742 454,828 401,428 691,981 648,273

Kinaxis Inc. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Expressed in thousands of USD, except share and per share data) Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 111,990 $ 98,483 $ 426,971 $ 366,889 Cost of revenue 43,100 37,217 168,074 131,102 Gross profit 68,890 61,266 258,897 235,787 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing 26,606 21,213 102,719 79,446 Research and development 20,665 19,494 81,707 74,147 General and administrative 16,703 13,804 60,369 54,273 63,974 54,511 244,795 207,866 4,916 6,755 14,102 27,921 Other income: Foreign exchange gain (loss) 797 1,648 (1,236 ) 1,499 Net finance and other income 3,099 891 8,821 1,240 Change in fair value of contingent consideration — (1,367 ) (1,951 ) 826 3,896 1,172 5,634 3,565 Profit before income taxes 8,812 7,927 19,736 31,486 Income tax expense (recovery): 4,791 (635 ) 9,676 11,406 Profit 4,021 8,562 10,060 20,080 Other comprehensive income: Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit: Foreign currency translation differences – foreign operations 2,543 4,539 1,075 441 Change in net unrealized gain on cash flow hedges 804 — 441 — 3,347 4,539 1,516 441 Total comprehensive income $ 7,368 $ 13,101 $ 11,576 $ 20,521 Basic earnings per share $ 0.14 $ 0.31 $ 0.36 $ 0.73 Weighted average number of basic Common Shares 28,114,987 27,903,102 28,321,874 27,667,100 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.14 $ 0.30 $ 0.35 $ 0.70 Weighted average number of diluted Common Shares 28,863,575 28,790,951 29,149,535 28,609,603

Kinaxis Inc. Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders’ Equity (Expressed in thousands of USD) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) Share capital Contributed surplus Cash flow hedges Currency translation adjustments Total Retained earnings Total equity Balance, December 31, 2021 $ 195,414 $ 54,739 $ — $ (597 ) $ (597 ) $ 71,662 $ 321,218 Profit — — — — — 20,080 20,080 Other comprehensive income — — — 441 441 — 441 Total comprehensive income — — — 441 441 20,080 20,521 Share options exercised 38,791 (9,076 ) — — — — 29,715 Restricted share units vested 10,091 (10,091 ) — — — — — Performance share units vested 417 (417 ) — — — — — Share based payments — 29,974 — — — — 29,974 Total shareholder transactions 49,299 10,390 — — — — 59,689 Balance, December 31, 2022 244,713 65,129 — (156 ) (156 ) 91,742 401,428 Profit — — — — — 10,060 10,060 Other comprehensive income — — 441 1,075 1,516 — 1,516 Total comprehensive income — — 441 1,075 1,516 10,060 11,576 Share options exercised 41,545 (9,991 ) — — — — 31,554 Restricted share units vested 10,676 (10,676 ) — — — — — Performance share units vested 2,628 (2,628 ) — — — — — Share based payments — 35,788 — — — — 35,788 Shares issued for contingent consideration 11,097 — — — — — 11,097 Shares re-purchased (3,332 ) (33,283 ) — — — — (36,615 ) Total shareholder transactions 62,614 (20,790 ) — — — — 41,824 Balance, December 31, 2023 307,327 44,339 441 919 1,360 101,802 454,828

Kinaxis Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Expressed in thousands of USD) Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash flows from (used in) operating activities: Profit $ 4,021 $ 8,562 $ 10,060 $ 20,080 Items not affecting cash: Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use assets 5,093 5,363 20,880 21,496 Amortization of intangible assets 1,331 1,398 5,404 3,564 Share-based payments 8,388 7,558 34,507 26,238 Net finance income (3,100 ) (849 ) (8,842 ) (1,013 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration — 1,367 1,951 (826 ) Income tax expense (recovery) 4,791 (635 ) 9,676 11,406 Investment tax credits recoverable 1,463 (601 ) (771 ) (3,975 ) Change in operating assets and liabilities 4,633 (24,064 ) 5,369 (49,123 ) Interest received 2,508 1,087 7,853 2,546 Interest paid (393 ) (444 ) (1,640 ) (1,841 ) Income taxes paid (766 ) (1,069 ) (5,090 ) (4,034 ) 27,969 (2,327 ) 79,357 24,518 Cash flows from (used in) investing activities: Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired — (76 ) — (36,738 ) Purchase of property and equipment and intangible assets (289 ) (8,169 ) (2,299 ) (18,249 ) Purchase of short-term investments (32,955 ) (35,149 ) (205,679 ) (80,314 ) Redemption of short-term investments 45,501 15,149 140,666 60,314 12,257 (28,245 ) (67,312 ) (74,987 ) Cash flows from (used in) financing activities: Payment of lease obligations (1,729 ) (1,770 ) (6,974 ) (6,733 ) Lease incentives received — — — 3,858 Repurchase of shares (36,615 ) — (36,615 ) — Proceeds from exercise of stock options 10,839 6,345 31,554 29,715 (27,505 ) 4,575 (12,035 ) 26,840 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 12,721 (25,997 ) 10 (23,629 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 160,303 202,764 175,347 203,220 Effects of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents $ 1,820 $ (1,420 ) $ (513 ) $ (4,244 ) Cash and cash equivalents, end of year 174,844 175,347 174,844 175,347

