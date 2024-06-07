Kinaxis Announces Results of Voting at Annual Meeting of Shareholders

OTTAWA, Ontario–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kinaxis® Inc. (“Kinaxis” or the “Company”) (TSX:KXS), a leading provider of supply chain orchestration solutions, received approval for all resolutions put forward to shareholders at today’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”), as detailed in the Company’s management information circular dated April 18, 2024 (the “Circular”).





1. Election of Directors

Shareholders voted to elect all seven directors nominated to the Kinaxis board, to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company or until their successors are elected or appointed.

Name of Nominee Total Number of Votes For Percentage of Votes For Total Number of Votes Against Percentage of Votes Against Robert Courteau 21,671,483 98.85% 253,162 1.15% Gillian (Jill) Denham 21,800,724 99.43% 123,920 0.57% Angel Mendez 21,800,084 99.43% 124,560 0.57% Pamela Passman 21,807,387 99.47% 117,257 0.53% Elizabeth (Betsy) Rafael 21,771,717 99.30% 152,928 0.70% Kelly Thomas 21,855,221 99.68% 69,424 0.32% John Sicard 21,881,083 99.80% 43,562 0.20%

2. Appointment of Auditors

Shareholders voted to approve the appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors for Kinaxis and hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders or until a successor is appointed.

Total Number of Votes For Percentage of Votes For Total Number of Votes Withheld Percentage of Votes Withheld 22,107,054 98.97% 231,047 1.03%

3. Advisory Vote on Approach to Executive Pay

Shareholders voted to accept the Company’s approach to executive compensation as described in the Circular.

Total Number of Votes For Percentage of Votes For Total Number of Votes Against Percentage of Votes Against 21,487,560 98.01% 437,085 1.99%

For further details on each of the above matters, please refer to the Circular available under Kinaxis’ profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR+) at www.sedarplus.ca, or in the Financials section of the Company’s Investor Relations website.

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the AGM will be filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

About Kinaxis Inc.

Kinaxis is a global leader in modern supply chain orchestration. We serve supply chains and the people who manage them in service of humanity. Our software is trusted by renowned global brands to provide the agility and predictability needed to navigate today’s volatility and disruption. We combine our patented concurrency technique with a human-centered approach to AI to empower businesses of all sizes to orchestrate their end-to-end supply chain network, from multi-year strategic planning through down-to-the-second execution and last-mile delivery. For more news and information, please visit kinaxis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Media Relations

Jaime Cook | Kinaxis



jcook@kinaxis.com

289-552-4640

Investor Relations

Rick Wadsworth | Kinaxis



rwadsworth@kinaxis.com

613-907-7613