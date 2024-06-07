Kinaxis Announces Results of Voting at Annual Meeting of Shareholders

OTTAWA, Ontario–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kinaxis® Inc. (“Kinaxis” or the “Company”) (TSX:KXS), a leading provider of supply chain orchestration solutions, received approval for all resolutions put forward to shareholders at today’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”), as detailed in the Company’s management information circular dated April 18, 2024 (the “Circular”).
1. Election of Directors
Shareholders voted to elect all seven directors nominated to the Kinaxis board, to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company or until their successors are elected or appointed.
|
Name of Nominee
|
Total Number of Votes For
|
Percentage of Votes For
|
Total Number of Votes Against
|
Percentage of Votes Against
|
Robert Courteau
|
21,671,483
|
98.85%
|
253,162
|
1.15%
|
Gillian (Jill) Denham
|
21,800,724
|
99.43%
|
123,920
|
0.57%
|
Angel Mendez
|
21,800,084
|
99.43%
|
124,560
|
0.57%
|
Pamela Passman
|
21,807,387
|
99.47%
|
117,257
|
0.53%
|
Elizabeth (Betsy) Rafael
|
21,771,717
|
99.30%
|
152,928
|
0.70%
|
Kelly Thomas
|
21,855,221
|
99.68%
|
69,424
|
0.32%
|
John Sicard
|
21,881,083
|
99.80%
|
43,562
|
0.20%
2. Appointment of Auditors
Shareholders voted to approve the appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors for Kinaxis and hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders or until a successor is appointed.
|
Total Number of Votes For
|
Percentage of Votes For
|
Total Number of Votes Withheld
|
Percentage of Votes Withheld
|
22,107,054
|
98.97%
|
231,047
|
1.03%
3. Advisory Vote on Approach to Executive Pay
Shareholders voted to accept the Company’s approach to executive compensation as described in the Circular.
|
Total Number of Votes For
|
Percentage of Votes For
|
Total Number of Votes Against
|
Percentage of Votes Against
|
21,487,560
|
98.01%
|
437,085
|
1.99%
For further details on each of the above matters, please refer to the Circular available under Kinaxis’ profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR+) at www.sedarplus.ca, or in the Financials section of the Company’s Investor Relations website.
Final voting results on all matters voted on at the AGM will be filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.
About Kinaxis Inc.
Kinaxis is a global leader in modern supply chain orchestration. We serve supply chains and the people who manage them in service of humanity. Our software is trusted by renowned global brands to provide the agility and predictability needed to navigate today’s volatility and disruption. We combine our patented concurrency technique with a human-centered approach to AI to empower businesses of all sizes to orchestrate their end-to-end supply chain network, from multi-year strategic planning through down-to-the-second execution and last-mile delivery. For more news and information, please visit kinaxis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.
