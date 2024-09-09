Kinaxis Acknowledges Receipt of Letter From Daventry Group

OTTAWA, Ontario–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kinaxis Inc. (TSX:KXS), a global leader in end-to-end supply chain orchestration, is today responding to a letter from Daventry Group, an activist shareholder, for the company to initiate a sale process.





Kinaxis routinely engages with shareholders and welcomes their feedback, including Daventry Group, with whom the company met on August 28. Kinaxis is disappointed Daventry elected to publish its letter with demands for a sale process, rather than continue to discuss its views privately with the company.

Kinaxis has a proven track record of success and a reputation for delivering excellence for customers and shareholders. Kinaxis is a market leader in AI-driven supply chain orchestration with its end-to-end platform Maestro, and a ten-time Leader in Gartner’s Supply Chain Planning Solutions Magic Quadrant. The company continues to scale its platform to capture even more of the $16B supply chain management software market.

The Board of Directors will review the letter from Daventry Group and does not intend to comment further unless and until the Board has approved a specific course of action and/or the Company has determined that further disclosure is appropriate or required by law.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis is a global leader in modern supply chain orchestration, powering complex global supply chains and supporting the people who manage them, in service of humanity. Our powerful, AI-infused supply chain orchestration platform, Maestro™ combines proprietary technologies and techniques the provide full transparency and agility across the entire supply chain — from multi-year strategic planning to last-mile delivery. We are trusted by renowned global brands to provide the agility and predictability needed to navigate today’s volatility and disruption. For more news and information, please visit kinaxis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note and Forward-Looking Information



This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information relates to future events or the anticipated performance of Kinaxis and reflects management’s expectations or beliefs regarding such future events. In certain cases, statements that contain forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes” or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might”, or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved” or the negative of these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements with respect to Kinaxis’ market share growth plans and goals. By its very nature forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual performance of Kinaxis to be materially different from any anticipated performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, the risks described under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s annual information form dated March 25, 2024 for its fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, under the heading “Forward-Looking Statements” in our news release dated July 31, 2024, and other risks identified in the Company’s filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available on SEDAR+ at https://www.sedarplus.ca.



The risk factors referred to above are not an exhaustive list of the factors that may affect any of the Company’s forward-looking information. Forward-looking information includes statements about the future and is inherently uncertain, and the Company’s actual achievements or other future events or conditions may differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking information due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. The Company’s statements containing forward-looking information are based on the beliefs, expectations, and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking information if circumstances or management’s beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, other than as required by applicable law. For the reasons set forth above, one should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Contacts

Media Relations



Belinda Thomas | Kinaxis



bthomas@kinaxis.com

+1 613 322 9305

Investor Relations



Rick Wadsworth | Kinaxis



rwadsworth@kinaxis.com

613-907-7613