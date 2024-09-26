Kinary, a HealthiPeople Company, Establishes Expert Advisory Board to Enhance Family Caregiving Support

Leaders in Healthcare and Digital Health Unite To Innovate for Family Caregivers’ Needs

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kinary, a leading platform dedicated to empowering caregivers and enhancing the family caregiving experience, and a subsidiary of HealthiPeople, a company committed to connecting patients, providers, and caregivers to improve patient outcomes, is proud to announce the formation of an Advisory Board comprised of industry leaders in healthcare, technology, and strategic communications. This strategic initiative highlights Kinary’s dedication to transforming the caregiving landscape by providing innovative solutions that enable family caregivers to balance their responsibilities while still leading fulfilling, independent lives. The solutions include built tools that ease family caregiver burnout by supporting day-to-day coordination and the management of care with others.





With nearly 54% of Americans now part of the ‘sandwich generation’—caring for both children and aging parents—family caregivers are also spending an average of 26% of their income on caregiving. As the U.S. population ages, the demand for innovative and accessible caregiving solutions has never been more urgent.

Kinary’s newly formed Advisory Board brings together a diverse group of thought leaders with a proven track record of clinical and practical experience, who will provide valuable insights, guiding the company in its goals to deliver a seamless caregiving experience for both caregivers and care recipients.

“ Kinary’s mission is to transform the daily caregiving experience so that giving care and living life can co-exist,” said Rohit Maheshwari, CEO of Kinary. “ Our Advisory Board is a testament to this mission, bringing together a wealth of experience and expertise that will be invaluable as we continue to shape the future of caregiving. We are thrilled to welcome these remarkable individuals to our team.”

Kinary’s Advisory Board Members:

Lee Akay is a healthcare industry veteran with extensive experience in market development and customer adoption. He has held leadership roles at Deloitte, PwC, and Fitgenetix and will be instrumental in guiding Kinary’s strategic planning and partnerships.

Dr. Shitij Arora, MD, is a physician-researcher and digital innovation leader at Montefiore Medical Center where he bridges medicine and technology. His insights will enhance Kinary's clinical relevance and impact on patient outcomes post-discharge.

Dr. Prateek Shukla, MD, is a chronic condition expert who helps patients and their families manage the day to day aspects of diabetes care. His insights on chronic condition management at home and education will be important to help Kinary be the go-to tool for families to manage chronic condition care.

Paurvi Bhatt is a well-known health executive and thought leader known for marshaling funds, achieving outcomes and leading partnership strategies that bring care solutions closer to home. She holds executive board and leadership roles in various organizations in the care economy. Her personal experience as a Family Caregiver and deep understanding of the Care Ecosystem will be instrumental in driving adoption for Kinary with family caregivers.

David Lindeman is a renowned expert in aging and technology and serves as Director of UC Berkeley Citris Health. His insights will be essential in helping Kinary develop user-friendly solutions for the older population and their families.

Stacey Paynter is a former CEO of Publicis and brings over 25 years of experience in marketing strategy and brand development for healthcare organizations. Her expertise will help refine Kinary's messaging and outreach to healthcare systems.

Christine Sublett has over 25 years of experience in cybersecurity, including leadership roles at Stanford, and is an expert in healthcare information security. She will help ensure Kinary's platform remains secure and trusted by patients.

has over 25 years of experience in cybersecurity, including leadership roles at Stanford, and is an expert in healthcare information security. She will help ensure Kinary’s platform remains secure and trusted by patients. Sahana Jayaraman has over 18 years of experience in global integrated marketing, strategic planning, and brand building. She has worked with leading healthcare and technology brands, bringing a wealth of expertise in crafting strategies that drive brand growth and market presence.

For more information about Kinary, please visit kinary.io or download on the App Store and Google Play

About Kinary

The Kinary mobile application is part of the HealthiPeople family. HealthiPeople is an at-home digital healthcare platform for patients, providers, and caregivers to drive positive health outcomes. By empowering the people in the center of care with comprehensive, practical, and secure technology, HealthiPeople’s vision is to create healthier societies across generations. The Kinary mobile app is a cornerstone product of HealthiPeople’s vision, focused on uplifting the family caregiver experience.

