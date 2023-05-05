Kimberly Carney, CEO of The Wires, Named Entrepreneur of the Year by Fashion Group International in the 27th Annual FGI’s ‘Rising Star’ Awards

Fashion Designer and Creative Director of Global Green Kai Milla to present the award to Carney at ceremony on May 8

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kimberly Carney, The Wires Founder and CEO, will take home the Entrepreneur of the Year Award at the Fashion Group International 27th Annual Rising Star Awards. The Wires, a collective of global B2B2C discovery and shopping platforms for fashion, beauty, and home, has nearly 1,000 brands across all three platforms from around the world, and the mobile apps are consistently ranked in the top downloads for paid shopping apps in the App store. Carney launched FashWire in 2018 as the first of its kind technology platform that gives fashion designers around the globe a platform to connect with consumers and gather valuable data on shopping preferences and trends.

“This is an incredible honor, and I am grateful to Fashion Group International for recognizing the work The Wires has put into building and developing the FashWire, GlossWire and CasaWire platforms,” said Kimberly Carney. “This recognition solidifies that we are providing an unmatched opportunity for our brands and consumers within the digital and social sectors. By leveraging consumer preferences and data science, The Wires is redefining the architecture of digitalization and the way people shop. Bringing my vision of a two-sided marketplace platform to life has not always been easy, I believe we have created a unique and valuable piece of technology for each vertical’s industry.”

Global Green’s Kai Milla will present the Entrepreneur of the Year Award to Kimberly Carney.

“Technology has become an integral part of the fashion industry,” said Kai Milla. “As a designer, I understand the unique value of Kimberly’s vision. The access and insights on consumers that The Wires apps provide to fashion, beauty, and home design companies is incomparable. With her entrepreneurial vision and determination, Kimberly has been able to build a community that is connecting brands, influencers, and consumers that has disrupted the industries.”

The 27th Annual Rising Star Awards ceremony will take place on May 8, 2023, during a luncheon ceremony at The Lighthouse at Chelsea Piers.

“Fashion Group International, Inc. is proud to recognize an outstanding entrepreneur each year whose innovative business concept has driven fundamental shifts in the global marketplace,” said Maryanne Grisz, FGI President and CEO. “As the 2021 FGI Rising Star “New Retail” winner for FashWire, Kimberly Carney has grown her platform exponentially with “The Wires” and proven to be an innovative leader creating a destination for emerging and established fashion and beauty brands. It is our honor to recognize her achievements with the 2023 FGI Entrepreneur of the Year Award at the 27th annual FGI Rising Star Awards.”

About The Wires:

The Wires has three high-growth B2B2C platforms: FashWire, GlossWire and CasaWire. The company is redefining the way fashion, beauty and furniture brands interact with consumers by giving its customers a truly frictionless interactive experience through real-time digital engagement. All three platforms are two-sided marketplaces with a mission to reframe the fashion, beauty and furniture industries by leveraging technology to provide consumers an opportunity to discover and shop worldwide brands while delivering critical real-time feedback to its partnering brands. Through its market-leading apps and web-based platforms, FashWire, GlossWire and CasaWire customers can shop a curated edit of over 75,000 products, sourced from more than 1,000 global emerging and established brands. The company is backed by a range of all-star private angel investors in the beauty, fashion, retail and tech spaces. To learn more about FashWire, visit www.fashwire.com or download the app on the App Store or Google Play Store. To learn more about GlossWire, visit www.glosswire.com, or download the app on the App Store or Google Play Store. To learn more about CasaWire, visit www.casawire.com or download the app on the App Store or Google Play Store.

