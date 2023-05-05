Kimball Electronics Reports Q3 Results With Record Revenue and Expanding Operating Margin; Company Updates Outlook for Fiscal Year 2023 With Sales Expected at the High-End and Adjusted Operating Margin in the Mid-to-Low End of Its Guidance Range

- Net sales in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 totaled $484.7 million, an all-time quarterly high and up 32% year-over-year; foreign currency had a 2% unfavorable impact on net sales compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2022
- Operating income of $25.2 million, or 5.2% of net sales, compared to $20.3 million, or 5.5% of net sales, in the same period last year
- Adjusted operating income of $25.6 million, or 5.3% of net sales, compared to $19.6 million, or 5.3% of net sales, in the same period last year
- Net income of $16.4 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, compared to net income of $13.6 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, in the third quarter of fiscal 2022
JASPER, Ind.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kimball Electronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KE) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended March 31, 2023.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
March 31,
March 31,
(Amounts in Thousands, except EPS)
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net Sales
$
484,703
368,057
1,327,288
976,038
Operating Income
$
25,220
20,277
56,280
31,971
Adjusted Operating Income (non-GAAP) (1)
$
25,573
19,558
56,738
30,183
Operating Income %
5.2
%
%
%
%
Adjusted Operating Income (non-GAAP) %
5.3
%
%
%
%
Net Income
$
16,400
13,638
36,629
21,315
Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) (1)
$
16,400
13,638
36,908
20,265
Diluted EPS
$
0.65
0.54
1.46
0.84
Adjusted Diluted EPS (non-GAAP) (1)
$
0.65
0.54
1.47
0.80
(1) A reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures is included below.
Richard D. Phillips, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “I am very pleased with my first quarter as CEO of Kimball Electronics, and the opportunity to share strong results for Q3. The Company has been on a path of unprecedented growth, and for the fifth consecutive quarter, revenue reached an all-time record high. Throughout this journey, operating margin has improved as we ramp-up new and existing programs, and leverage our recent facility expansions in Thailand and Mexico. While the macro environment remains challenging, we are forecasting a solid finish in the fourth quarter, and we are updating our outlook for fiscal year 2023, with sales expected at the high-end and adjusted operating margin in the mid-to-low end of our guidance range.”
Mr. Phillips continued, “We also have been updating our Strategic Plan, which includes a review of the positioning, and growth opportunities, within the vertical markets we support. The learnings from this review are encouraging and the path to $2 billion in annual revenue is within our sights. After a fast-paced onboarding, I’m even more excited about our future.”
As a reminder, the Company’s guidance for fiscal year 2023 includes net sales in the range of $1.7 – $1.8 billion, a 26% – 33% increase compared to the prior year; adjusted operating income in the range of 4.6% – 5.2% of net sales; and capital expenditures of $80 – $100 million.
Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Overview
- Cash flow from operating activities of $14.0 million during the third quarter of fiscal 2023
- Cash conversion days (“CCD”) for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 were 92 days, down from 97 days in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023; CCD is calculated as the sum of days sales outstanding plus contract asset days plus production days supply on hand less accounts payable days and advances from customers days
- Investments in capital expenditures were $24.7 million during the quarter
- Cash and cash equivalents of $30.4 million and borrowings outstanding on credit facilities of $289.4 million at March 31, 2023, including $235.0 million classified as long term, and $98.1 million borrowing capacity available
Net Sales by Vertical Market for Q3 Fiscal 2023:
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
March 31,
March 31,
(Amounts in Millions)
2023
*
2022
*
Percent
|
|
2022
*
|
Automotive
$
216.0
45%
$
161.5
44%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40%
Medical
134.0
28%
102.9
28%
|
|
|
|
277.7
29%
|
Industrial (1)
126.9
26%
98.2
27%
|
|
|
|
255.8
26%
|
Other
7.8
1%
5.5
1%
|
|
|
|
12.7
1%
|
Total Net Sales
$
484.7
$
368.1
32%
$
1,327.3
$
976.0
36%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
– Automotive includes electronic power steering, body controls, automated driver assist systems, and electronic braking systems
– Medical includes sleep therapy and respiratory care, image guided therapy, in vitro diagnostics, drug delivery, AED, and patient monitoring
– Industrial includes climate controls, automation controls, optical inspection, smart metering, and public safety
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained within this release are considered forward-looking, including our fiscal year 2023 guidance, under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The statements may be identified by the use of words such as “expect,” “should,” “goal,” “predict,” “will,” “future,” “optimistic,” “confident,” and “believe.” Undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events and thus are inherently subject to uncertainty. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from our expectations and projections. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, global economic conditions, geopolitical environment and conflicts such as the war in Ukraine, global health emergencies including the COVID-19 pandemic, availability or cost of raw materials and components, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, and our ability to convert new business opportunities into customers and revenue. Additional cautionary statements regarding other risk factors that could have an effect on the future performance of the company are contained in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2022.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures contained herein include adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS, and ROIC. Reconciliations of the reported GAAP numbers to these non-GAAP financial measures are included in the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures section below. Management believes these measures are useful and allow investors to meaningfully trend, analyze, and benchmark the performance of the company’s core operations. The company’s non-GAAP financial measures are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP information used by other companies.
About Kimball Electronics, Inc.
Kimball Electronics is a multifaceted manufacturing solutions provider of electronics and diversified contract manufacturing services to customers around the world. From our operations in the United States, China, India, Japan, Mexico, Poland, Romania, Thailand, and Vietnam, our teams are proud to provide manufacturing services for a variety of industries. Recognized for a reputation of excellence, we are committed to a high-performance culture that values personal and organizational commitment to quality, reliability, value, speed, and ethical behavior. Kimball Electronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KE) is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.
To learn more about Kimball Electronics, visit: www.kimballelectronics.com.
Conference Call / Webcast
Date:
May 5, 2023
Time:
10:00 AM Eastern Time
Live Webcast:
investors.kimballelectronics.com/events-and-presentations/events
Dial-In #:
404-975-4839 (other locations – 833-470-1428)
Conference ID:
308984
For those unable to participate in the live webcast, the call will be archived at investors.kimballelectronics.com.
Financial highlights for the third quarter and year-to-date period ended March 31, 2023 are as follows:
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
|
(Amounts in Thousands, except Per Share Data)
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2022
Net Sales
$
484,703
100.0
%
$
368,057
100.0
%
Cost of Sales
441,731
91.1
%
334,113
90.8
%
Gross Profit
42,972
8.9
%
33,944
9.2
%
Selling and Administrative Expenses
17,752
3.7
%
13,667
3.7
%
Operating Income
25,220
5.2
%
20,277
5.5
%
Other Income (Expense), net
(3,344
(0.7
)%
(2,103
(0.6
)%
Income Before Taxes on Income
21,876
4.5
%
18,174
4.9
%
Provision for Income Taxes
5,476
1.1
%
4,536
1.2
%
Net Income
$
16,400
3.4
%
|
|
|
|
Earnings Per Share of Common Stock:
Basic
$
0.66
|
|
|
Diluted
$
0.65
|
$
0.54
|
Average Number of Shares Outstanding:
Basic
24,898
25,175
Diluted
25,067
|
|
(Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
(Amounts in Thousands, except Per Share Data)
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2022
Net Sales
$
1,327,288
100.0
%
|
|
|
|
|
1,220,804
92.0
%
905,657
92.8
%
Gross Profit
106,484
8.0
%
70,381
7.2
%
Selling and Administrative Expenses
50,204
3.8
%
39,794
4.0
%
Other General Expense (Income)
—
—
%
(1,384
(0.1
)%
Operating Income
56,280
4.2
%
31,971
3.3
%
Other Income (Expense), net
(8,043
(0.6
)%
(3,561
(0.4
)%
Income Before Taxes on Income
48,237
3.6
%
28,410
2.9
%
Provision for Income Taxes
11,608
0.8
%
7,095
0.7
%
Net Income
$
36,629
2.8
%
|
|
|
|
Earnings Per Share of Common Stock:
Basic
$
1.47
|
|
|
Diluted
$
1.46
|
|
|
Average Number of Shares Outstanding:
Basic
24,868
|
|
Diluted
25,031
|
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Nine Months Ended
(Unaudited)
March 31,
(Amounts in Thousands)
2023
2022
Net Cash Flow used for Operating Activities
$
(57,885
|
|
|
Net Cash Flow used for Investing Activities
(66,497
|
(50,023
Net Cash Flow provided by Financing Activities
107,148
64,856
Effect of Exchange Rate Change on Cash and Cash Equivalents
(294
|
|
Net Decrease in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash
(17,528
|
|
Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period
49,851
106,442
Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at End of Period
$
32,323
$
35,603
|
|
(Amounts in Thousands)
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
30,445
|
Receivables, net
299,329
222,857
Contract assets
75,690
64,080
Inventories
488,170
395,630
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
54,053
28,665
Property and Equipment, net
258,058
206,835
Goodwill
12,011
12,011
Other Intangible Assets, net
13,210
14,707
Other Assets
37,975
41,131
Total Assets
$
1,268,941
|
Current portion of borrowings under credit facilities
$
54,420
|
Accounts payable
361,547
308,617
Accrued expenses
89,961
64,545
Long-term debt under credit facilities, less current portion
235,000
145,000
Long-term income taxes payable
5,859
7,812
Other long-term liabilities
18,968
20,242
Share Owners’ Equity
503,186
453,971
Total Liabilities and Share Owners’ Equity
$
1,268,941
|
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
(Amounts in Thousands, except Per Share Data)
|
|
March 31,
|
|
2023
2022
2023
2022
|
Operating Income, as reported
|
$
|
25,220
|
|
$
|
20,277
|
|
|
$
|
56,280
|
|
|
$
|
31,971
|
|
SERP
|
|
353
|
|
|
(719
|
)
|
|
|
458
|
|
|
|
(404
|
)
|
Legal Settlements (Recovery)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(1,384
|
)
|
Adjusted Operating Income
|
$
|
25,573
|
|
$
|
19,558
|
|
|
$
|
56,738
|
|
|
$
|
30,183
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Income, as reported
|
$
|
16,400
|
|
$
|
13,638
|
|
|
$
|
36,629
|
|
|
$
|
21,315
|
|
Adjustments After Measurement Period on GES Acquisition
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
279
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Legal Settlements (Recovery), After-Tax
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(1,050
|
)
|
Adjusted Net Income
|
$
|
16,400
|
|
$
|
13,638
|
|
|
$
|
36,908
|
|
|
$
|
20,265
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted Earnings per Share, as reported
|
$
|
0.65
|
|
$
|
0.54
|
|
|
$
|
1.46
|
|
|
$
|
0.84
|
|
Adjustments After Measurement Period on GES Acquisition
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Legal Settlements (Recovery)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(0.04
|
)
|
Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share
|
$
|
0.65
|
|
$
|
0.54
|
|
|
$
|
1.47
|
|
|
$
|
0.80
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
2023
|
|
2022
|
Operating Income
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
76,858
|
|
|
$
|
49,050
|
|
SERP
|
|
|
|
|
|
(701
|
)
|
|
|
144
|
|
Legal Recovery
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(1,039
|
)
|
Adjusted Operating Income (non-GAAP)
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
76,157
|
|
|
$
|
48,155
|
|
Tax Effect
|
|
|
|
|
|
20,375
|
|
|
|
10,774
|
|
After-tax Adjusted Operating Income
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
55,782
|
|
|
$
|
37,381
|
|
Average Invested Capital (1)
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
659,911
|
|
|
$
|
453,479
|
|
ROIC
|
|
|
|
|
|
8.5
|
%
|
|
|
8.2
|
%
|
(1)
|
Average invested capital is computed using Share Owners’ equity plus current and non-current debt less cash and cash equivalents averaged for the last five quarters.
Contacts
Andrew D. Regrut
Vice President, Investor Relations
812.827.4151
Investor.Relations@kimballelectronics.com