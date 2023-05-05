Kimball Electronics Reports Q3 Results With Record Revenue and Expanding Operating Margin; Company Updates Outlook for Fiscal Year 2023 With Sales Expected at the High-End and Adjusted Operating Margin in the Mid-to-Low End of Its Guidance Range

Net sales in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 totaled $484.7 million, an all-time quarterly high and up 32% year-over-year; foreign currency had a 2% unfavorable impact on net sales compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2022

Operating income of $25.2 million, or 5.2% of net sales, compared to $20.3 million, or 5.5% of net sales, in the same period last year

Adjusted operating income of $25.6 million, or 5.3% of net sales, compared to $19.6 million, or 5.3% of net sales, in the same period last year

Net income of $16.4 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, compared to net income of $13.6 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, in the third quarter of fiscal 2022

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 31, March 31, (Amounts in Thousands, except EPS) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net Sales $ 484,703 $ 368,057 $ 1,327,288 $ 976,038 Operating Income $ 25,220 $ 20,277 $ 56,280 $ 31,971 Adjusted Operating Income (non-GAAP) (1) $ 25,573 $ 19,558 $ 56,738 $ 30,183 Operating Income % 5.2 % 5.5 % 4.2 % 3.3 % Adjusted Operating Income (non-GAAP) % 5.3 % 5.3 % 4.3 % 3.1 % Net Income $ 16,400 $ 13,638 $ 36,629 $ 21,315 Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) (1) $ 16,400 $ 13,638 $ 36,908 $ 20,265 Diluted EPS $ 0.65 $ 0.54 $ 1.46 $ 0.84 Adjusted Diluted EPS (non-GAAP) (1) $ 0.65 $ 0.54 $ 1.47 $ 0.80 (1) A reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures is included below.

Richard D. Phillips, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “I am very pleased with my first quarter as CEO of Kimball Electronics, and the opportunity to share strong results for Q3. The Company has been on a path of unprecedented growth, and for the fifth consecutive quarter, revenue reached an all-time record high. Throughout this journey, operating margin has improved as we ramp-up new and existing programs, and leverage our recent facility expansions in Thailand and Mexico. While the macro environment remains challenging, we are forecasting a solid finish in the fourth quarter, and we are updating our outlook for fiscal year 2023, with sales expected at the high-end and adjusted operating margin in the mid-to-low end of our guidance range.”

Mr. Phillips continued, “We also have been updating our Strategic Plan, which includes a review of the positioning, and growth opportunities, within the vertical markets we support. The learnings from this review are encouraging and the path to $2 billion in annual revenue is within our sights. After a fast-paced onboarding, I’m even more excited about our future.”

As a reminder, the Company’s guidance for fiscal year 2023 includes net sales in the range of $1.7 – $1.8 billion, a 26% – 33% increase compared to the prior year; adjusted operating income in the range of 4.6% – 5.2% of net sales; and capital expenditures of $80 – $100 million.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Overview

Cash flow from operating activities of $14.0 million during the third quarter of fiscal 2023

Cash conversion days (“CCD”) for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 were 92 days, down from 97 days in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023; CCD is calculated as the sum of days sales outstanding plus contract asset days plus production days supply on hand less accounts payable days and advances from customers days

Investments in capital expenditures were $24.7 million during the quarter

Cash and cash equivalents of $30.4 million and borrowings outstanding on credit facilities of $289.4 million at March 31, 2023, including $235.0 million classified as long term, and $98.1 million borrowing capacity available

Net Sales by Vertical Market for Q3 Fiscal 2023:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 31, March 31, (Amounts in Millions) 2023 * 2022 * Percent



Change 2023 * 2022 * Percent



Change Automotive $ 216.0 45% $ 161.5 44% 34% $ 600.5 45% $ 429.8 44% 40% Medical 134.0 28% 102.9 28% 30% 373.5 28% 277.7 29% 34% Industrial (1) 126.9 26% 98.2 27% 29% 332.8 25% 255.8 26% 30% Other 7.8 1% 5.5 1% 42% 20.5 2% 12.7 1% 61% Total Net Sales $ 484.7 $ 368.1 32% $ 1,327.3 $ 976.0 36% * As a percent of Total Net Sales (1) Beginning in fiscal year 2023, Public Safety was combined with Industrial; all prior periods have been recast to conform to current period presentation – Automotive includes electronic power steering, body controls, automated driver assist systems, and electronic braking systems – Medical includes sleep therapy and respiratory care, image guided therapy, in vitro diagnostics, drug delivery, AED, and patient monitoring – Industrial includes climate controls, automation controls, optical inspection, smart metering, and public safety

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained within this release are considered forward-looking, including our fiscal year 2023 guidance, under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The statements may be identified by the use of words such as “expect,” “should,” “goal,” “predict,” “will,” “future,” “optimistic,” “confident,” and “believe.” Undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events and thus are inherently subject to uncertainty. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from our expectations and projections. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, global economic conditions, geopolitical environment and conflicts such as the war in Ukraine, global health emergencies including the COVID-19 pandemic, availability or cost of raw materials and components, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, and our ability to convert new business opportunities into customers and revenue. Additional cautionary statements regarding other risk factors that could have an effect on the future performance of the company are contained in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2022.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures contained herein include adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS, and ROIC. Reconciliations of the reported GAAP numbers to these non-GAAP financial measures are included in the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures section below. Management believes these measures are useful and allow investors to meaningfully trend, analyze, and benchmark the performance of the company’s core operations. The company’s non-GAAP financial measures are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP information used by other companies.

About Kimball Electronics, Inc.

Kimball Electronics is a multifaceted manufacturing solutions provider of electronics and diversified contract manufacturing services to customers around the world. From our operations in the United States, China, India, Japan, Mexico, Poland, Romania, Thailand, and Vietnam, our teams are proud to provide manufacturing services for a variety of industries. Recognized for a reputation of excellence, we are committed to a high-performance culture that values personal and organizational commitment to quality, reliability, value, speed, and ethical behavior. Kimball Electronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KE) is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.

Conference Call / Webcast Date: May 5, 2023 Time: 10:00 AM Eastern Time Live Webcast: investors.kimballelectronics.com/events-and-presentations/events Dial-In #: 404-975-4839 (other locations – 833-470-1428) Conference ID: 308984

For those unable to participate in the live webcast, the call will be archived at investors.kimballelectronics.com.

Financial highlights for the third quarter and year-to-date period ended March 31, 2023 are as follows:

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended (Amounts in Thousands, except Per Share Data) March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Net Sales $ 484,703 100.0 % $ 368,057 100.0 % Cost of Sales 441,731 91.1 % 334,113 90.8 % Gross Profit 42,972 8.9 % 33,944 9.2 % Selling and Administrative Expenses 17,752 3.7 % 13,667 3.7 % Operating Income 25,220 5.2 % 20,277 5.5 % Other Income (Expense), net (3,344 ) (0.7 )% (2,103 ) (0.6 )% Income Before Taxes on Income 21,876 4.5 % 18,174 4.9 % Provision for Income Taxes 5,476 1.1 % 4,536 1.2 % Net Income $ 16,400 3.4 % $ 13,638 3.7 % Earnings Per Share of Common Stock: Basic $ 0.66 $ 0.54 Diluted $ 0.65 $ 0.54 Average Number of Shares Outstanding: Basic 24,898 25,175 Diluted 25,067 25,272

(Unaudited) Nine Months Ended (Amounts in Thousands, except Per Share Data) March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Net Sales $ 1,327,288 100.0 % $ 976,038 100.0 % Cost of Sales 1,220,804 92.0 % 905,657 92.8 % Gross Profit 106,484 8.0 % 70,381 7.2 % Selling and Administrative Expenses 50,204 3.8 % 39,794 4.0 % Other General Expense (Income) — — % (1,384 ) (0.1 )% Operating Income 56,280 4.2 % 31,971 3.3 % Other Income (Expense), net (8,043 ) (0.6 )% (3,561 ) (0.4 )% Income Before Taxes on Income 48,237 3.6 % 28,410 2.9 % Provision for Income Taxes 11,608 0.8 % 7,095 0.7 % Net Income $ 36,629 2.8 % $ 21,315 2.2 % Earnings Per Share of Common Stock: Basic $ 1.47 $ 0.84 Diluted $ 1.46 $ 0.84 Average Number of Shares Outstanding: Basic 24,868 25,192 Diluted 25,031 25,291

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Nine Months Ended (Unaudited) March 31, (Amounts in Thousands) 2023 2022 Net Cash Flow used for Operating Activities $ (57,885 ) $ (84,665 ) Net Cash Flow used for Investing Activities (66,497 ) (50,023 ) Net Cash Flow provided by Financing Activities 107,148 64,856 Effect of Exchange Rate Change on Cash and Cash Equivalents (294 ) (1,007 ) Net Decrease in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash (17,528 ) (70,839 ) Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period 49,851 106,442 Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at End of Period $ 32,323 $ 35,603

(Unaudited) Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets March 31,

2023 June 30,

2022 (Amounts in Thousands) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 30,445 $ 49,851 Receivables, net 299,329 222,857 Contract assets 75,690 64,080 Inventories 488,170 395,630 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 54,053 28,665 Property and Equipment, net 258,058 206,835 Goodwill 12,011 12,011 Other Intangible Assets, net 13,210 14,707 Other Assets 37,975 41,131 Total Assets $ 1,268,941 $ 1,035,767 LIABILITIES AND SHARE OWNERS’ EQUITY Current portion of borrowings under credit facilities $ 54,420 $ 35,580 Accounts payable 361,547 308,617 Accrued expenses 89,961 64,545 Long-term debt under credit facilities, less current portion 235,000 145,000 Long-term income taxes payable 5,859 7,812 Other long-term liabilities 18,968 20,242 Share Owners’ Equity 503,186 453,971 Total Liabilities and Share Owners’ Equity $ 1,268,941 $ 1,035,767

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) (Amounts in Thousands, except Per Share Data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating Income, as reported $ 25,220 $ 20,277 $ 56,280 $ 31,971 SERP 353 (719 ) 458 (404 ) Legal Settlements (Recovery) — — — (1,384 ) Adjusted Operating Income $ 25,573 $ 19,558 $ 56,738 $ 30,183 Net Income, as reported $ 16,400 $ 13,638 $ 36,629 $ 21,315 Adjustments After Measurement Period on GES Acquisition — — 279 — Legal Settlements (Recovery), After-Tax — — — (1,050 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 16,400 $ 13,638 $ 36,908 $ 20,265 Diluted Earnings per Share, as reported $ 0.65 $ 0.54 $ 1.46 $ 0.84 Adjustments After Measurement Period on GES Acquisition — — 0.01 — Legal Settlements (Recovery) — — — (0.04 ) Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.65 $ 0.54 $ 1.47 $ 0.80 Twelve Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Operating Income $ 76,858 $ 49,050 SERP (701 ) 144 Legal Recovery — (1,039 ) Adjusted Operating Income (non-GAAP) $ 76,157 $ 48,155 Tax Effect 20,375 10,774 After-tax Adjusted Operating Income $ 55,782 $ 37,381 Average Invested Capital (1) $ 659,911 $ 453,479 ROIC 8.5 % 8.2 %

(1) Average invested capital is computed using Share Owners’ equity plus current and non-current debt less cash and cash equivalents averaged for the last five quarters.

