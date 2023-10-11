Kimball Electronics Jasper Earns Recognition as 2023 Indiana Best Places to Work in Manufacturing

Home Business Wire Kimball Electronics Jasper Earns Recognition as 2023 Indiana Best Places to Work...
JASPER, Ind.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kimball Electronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KE) today announced Kimball Electronics Jasper was recently named as one of the Indiana Best Places to Work in Manufacturing. This program was created by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce.


The statewide survey and awards program is designed to evaluate participating organizations and honor those with the highest levels of employee satisfaction and engagement in the workplace. This year’s list is made up of seventeen companies.

We have many tremendous employers in the state, so it’s great to see more and more companies take part in this effort to evaluate their workplace cultures and gain the recognition they deserve,” says Indiana Chamber President Kevin Brinegar. “These companies consistently demonstrate to their employees how much they value their contributions.”

We are honored and thrilled to be recognized as one of the 2023 Indiana Best Places to Work in Manufacturing. For 62 years we have known Kimball Electronics Jasper is a great place to work, now the rest of Indiana knows!” – Sue Habig, Human Resources Manager, Kimball Electronics Jasper

To be considered for participation, companies had to fulfill the following eligibility requirements:

  • Be a manufacturing operation
  • Be a for-profit, not-for-profit business or government organization
  • Be a publicly or privately held organization
  • Have a physical operation in Indiana
  • Have at least 15 full- or part-time permanent employees working in Indiana
  • Have been in business for at least one year, at the program registration deadline

Companies from across the state entered the two-part survey process to determine the Indiana Best Places to Work in Manufacturing. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company’s workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. This part of the process, the Employer Assessment, was worth approximately 20% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process, the Employee Feedback Survey, was worth approximately 80% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final rankings. Workforce Research Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Indiana, analyzed the data, and determined the final rankings.

The final rankings will be announced at an awards ceremony on December 13, 2023, and then full list will be published in the Indiana Chamber’s BizVoice® magazine.

For more information on the Indiana Best Places to Work in Manufacturing program, visit www.BestPlacesToWorkManufacturingIN.com.

About Kimball Electronics, Inc.

Kimball Electronics is a multifaceted manufacturing solutions provider of electronics and diversified contract manufacturing services to customers around the world. From our operations in the United States, China, India, Japan, Mexico, Poland, Romania, Thailand, and Vietnam, our teams are proud to provide manufacturing services for a variety of industries. Recognized for a reputation of excellence, we are committed to a high-performance culture that values personal and organizational commitment to quality, reliability, value, speed, and ethical behavior. Kimball Electronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KE) is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.

To learn more about Kimball Electronics, visit: www.kimballelectronics.com.

Lasting relationships. Global success.

