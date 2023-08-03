Home Business Wire Kimball Electronics, Inc. Announces Date For Reporting Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year...
Kimball Electronics, Inc. Announces Date For Reporting Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

JASPER, Ind.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kimball Electronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KE) today announced that it will report fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 financial results on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, after the closing of the market. The company will host a conference call and live webcast to review the results on Thursday, August 17, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.


The telephone number to access the conference call is 404-975-4839 in the United States, or 833-470-1428 for other locations. Please reference conference ID 941287. A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed at https://investors.kimballelectronics.com. For those unable to participate in the live webcast, a replay will be archived at https://investors.kimballelectronics.com.

About Kimball Electronics, Inc.

Kimball Electronics is a multifaceted manufacturing solutions provider of electronics and diversified contract manufacturing services to customers around the world. From our operations in the United States, China, India, Japan, Mexico, Poland, Romania, Thailand, and Vietnam, our teams are proud to provide manufacturing services for a variety of industries. Recognized for a reputation of excellence, we are committed to a high-performance culture that values personal and organizational commitment to quality, reliability, value, speed, and ethical behavior. Kimball Electronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KE) is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.

Contacts

Andrew D. Regrut

Vice President, Investor Relations

812.827.4151

Investor.Relations@kimballelectronics.com

