Kimball Electronics, Inc. Announces Date For Reporting First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Business Wire

JASPER, Ind.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kimball Electronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KE) today announced that it will report first quarter fiscal year 2025 financial results on Monday, November 4, 2024, after the closing of the market. The company will host a conference call and live webcast to review the results on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.


About Kimball Electronics, Inc.

Kimball Electronics is a global, multifaceted manufacturing solutions provider of electronics and diversified contract manufacturing services to customers around the world. From our operations in the United States, China, Mexico, Poland, Romania, and Thailand, our teams are proud to provide manufacturing services for a variety of industries. Recognized for a reputation of excellence, we are committed to a high-performance culture that values personal and organizational commitment to quality, reliability, value, speed, and ethical behavior. Kimball Electronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KE) is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.

To learn more about Kimball Electronics, visit: www.kimballelectronics.com.

Lasting relationships. Global success.

Contacts

Andrew D. Regrut

Treasurer and Investor Relations Officer

812.827.4151

Investor.Relations@kimballelectronics.com

