Kimball Electronics Earns Prime ESG Corporate Rating From ISS ESG

JASPER, Ind.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kimball Electronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KE) today announced that it has earned the “Prime” Environmental, Social, and Governance (“ESG”) Corporate rating from Institutional Shareholder Services (“ISS”), one of the world’s leading rating agencies for corporate governance and sustainable investments. This distinction follows on ISS’s top-decile QualityScore rating of Kimball Electronics earlier this year in each of the three ESG pillars.





“A Prime rating means the Company fulfills ISS’s demanding requirements regarding sustainability performance in our Electronic Components sector. We are proud that our robust ESG programs and high level of transparency have earned us the Prime rating that places us among the top 10% in our industry,” said Ric Phillips, Chief Executive Officer. “Strong ESG performance like this is an increasingly important factor in attracting investors, and the ratings from ISS ESG and others are valuable guides for those seeking to identify sustainable companies like ours.”

This past year, Kimball Electronics published its annual ESG report with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) frameworks and highlighted the Company’s alignment with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and the UN Global Compact.

According to ISS ESG, companies with Prime status achieve/exceed the sustainability performance requirements (Prime threshold) for their specific industries measured across 100 sector-specific ESG factors.

In the past year, Kimball Electronics was recognized for its leadership in sustainability by Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI), which awarded the Company a “AA” rating in its ESG Ratings, ranking it among the top 9% of companies in the “Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components” industry.

In addition, Morningstar Sustainalytics, a leading ESG research, ratings, and data firm that supports investors around the world with the development and implementation of responsible investment strategies, rates Kimball Electronics #1 among both electronics manufacturers and the broader technology hardware industry for ESG risk. They also place Kimball Electronics in the top 5—not just top 5%, but top 5—of the over 15,000 companies around the world that they rate, because of the robustness of the Company’s ESG programs, practices, policies, and disclosures.

“We are pleased to have earned all 1s—the highest scores possible—on the ISS QualityScore and to have achieved the Prime rating,” said Doug Hass, Chief Legal and Compliance Officer and Secretary. “We are excited about our overall ESG progress, and the recognition that we have received from some notable organizations for our sustainability work. This recognition from ISS that Kimball Electronics is a market leader in ESG further underscores our deep commitment to sustainability, and diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging.”

