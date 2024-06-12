Kim Rosenberg Joins Micruity as Head of Revenue

Strategic hire marks a significant step in Micruity’s mission to simplify retirement income for millions of Americans





SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Micruity, a recognized leader in retirement technology solutions announced today the appointment of Kim Rosenberg as Head of Revenue.

Kim brings nearly 20 years of experience in asset management, insurance, and retirement solutions, holding several leadership roles in early stage businesses at leading insurers. As a founding member of Legal & General’s US retirement arm, Kim was instrumental in establishing and scaling the business from the ground up. She also served as the head of Athene’s pension risk transfer business, achieving remarkable growth and driving innovative solutions for clients.

With an exceptional track record of driving growth and innovation, Kim is poised to lead Micruity’s revenue efforts, further solidifying the company’s position as a transformative force in the retirement industry.

Founder and CEO of Micruity, Trevor Gary, shared his excitement about the announcement, “Kim’s wealth of experience and proven success building high-growth retirement businesses make her the ideal leader to spearhead our revenue strategy.”

“Kim’s commitment to innovation and passion for creating positive social impact align perfectly with our mission to simplify retirement income planning and empower retirees to live their best life through retirement,” Trevor added.

A record number of Americans are preparing to retire in the next five years, and there are widespread concerns that without new income products and planning tools, many risk outliving their savings. Micruity’s retirement income platform connects insurers, asset managers, and recordkeepers to streamline the operational complexities of adding annuities and other income products to defined contribution plans, while delivering a simple and seamless experience for plan participants.

“I am thrilled to be part of the Micruity team and to contribute to a mission-driven company that is truly making a difference in people’s lives. With Micruity’s innovative platform, we have the opportunity to transform the retirement landscape and ensure that plan participants have access to the tools and resources they need to secure their financial future,” said Kim Rosenberg.

About Micruity

Micruity is a financial technology infrastructure company building the data rails for the pension plan of the future. The Micruity Advanced Routing System (MARS™) facilitates frictionless data sharing between Life Insurers, Asset Managers, and Recordkeepers through a single point of service that significantly lowers the administrative burden for plan sponsors and enables them to turn retirement savings plans into retirement income plans at scale.

To learn more about how Micruity is transforming retirement income visit www.micruity.com.

Contacts

press@micruity.com