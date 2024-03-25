KIDPIK Regains Compliance with the Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ: PIK) (“kidpik” or the “Company”), an online clothing subscription-based e-commerce company, today announced that the Company received written notification from the Listing Qualification Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) notifying the Company that is has regained full compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement.





Effective March 7, 2024, the Company affected a 1-for-5 reverse stock split of our outstanding stock in an effort to satisfy the Minimum Bid Price Requirement; as a result Nasdaq has determined that for 10 consecutive days the closing bid price of the Company’s common stock was at or above $1.00 per share, and that the matter is now closed.

About KIDPIK Corp.

Founded in 2016, KIDPIK (NASDAQ:PIK) is an online clothing subscription box for kids, offering mix-&-match, expertly styled outfits that are curated based on each member’s style preferences. KIDPIK delivers a surprise box monthly or seasonally, providing an effortless shopping experience for parents and a fun discovery for kids. Each seasonal collection is designed in-house by a team with decades of experience designing childrenswear. KIDPIK combines the expertise of fashion stylists with proprietary data science and technology to translate kids’ unique style preferences into surprise boxes of curated outfits. We also sell our branded clothing and footwear through our e-commerce website, shop.kidpik.com.

For more information, visit www.kidpik.com.

