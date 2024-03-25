Home Business Wire KIDPIK Regains Compliance with the Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement
Business Wire

KIDPIK Regains Compliance with the Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement

di Business Wire

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ: PIK) (“kidpik” or the “Company”), an online clothing subscription-based e-commerce company, today announced that the Company received written notification from the Listing Qualification Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) notifying the Company that is has regained full compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement.


Effective March 7, 2024, the Company affected a 1-for-5 reverse stock split of our outstanding stock in an effort to satisfy the Minimum Bid Price Requirement; as a result Nasdaq has determined that for 10 consecutive days the closing bid price of the Company’s common stock was at or above $1.00 per share, and that the matter is now closed.

About KIDPIK Corp.

Founded in 2016, KIDPIK (NASDAQ:PIK) is an online clothing subscription box for kids, offering mix-&-match, expertly styled outfits that are curated based on each member’s style preferences. KIDPIK delivers a surprise box monthly or seasonally, providing an effortless shopping experience for parents and a fun discovery for kids. Each seasonal collection is designed in-house by a team with decades of experience designing childrenswear. KIDPIK combines the expertise of fashion stylists with proprietary data science and technology to translate kids’ unique style preferences into surprise boxes of curated outfits. We also sell our branded clothing and footwear through our e-commerce website, shop.kidpik.com.

For more information, visit www.kidpik.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

ir@kidpik.com

Media:

press@kidpik.com

Articoli correlati

EV Owners Uninformed of Faster Tire Wear, Leading to Lower Satisfaction, J.D. Power Finds

Business Wire Business Wire -
Michelin Ranks Highest in Three Segments; Falken Ranks Highest in One SegmentTROY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The satisfaction gap with original equipment...
Continua a leggere

Chase Neinken of Chimney Invited to Present at Alkami Co:lab 2024

Business Wire Business Wire -
Chimney co-founder and chief revenue officer to present My Home Tracker at Alkami Co:lab 2024NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chimney, a leader...
Continua a leggere

Ducera Growth Ventures Announces Strategic Collaboration with Corteva Catalyst

Business Wire Business Wire -
Corteva Catalyst to leverage Ducera Growth’s proprietary technology to help identify companies for investment or partnershipNEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ducera Partners...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php