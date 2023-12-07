Khoros Achieves Pioneering ISO27701, ISO27001, and PCI DSS 4.0 Certifications

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Khoros, a leader in customer engagement solutions, has today announced its groundbreaking achievements in becoming one of the first companies in its space to secure the ISO27701 certification, the ISO 27001:2022 certification, and the prestigious PCI DSS 4.0 certification. These certifications underline the company’s unwavering commitment to security, privacy, and compliance standards.





The certifications were audited and conferred by Aprio LLC, a leading provider of audit, tax, and consulting services.

Dan Schroeder, Partner in charge at Aprio, said, “Khoros’ commitment to privacy, security, and compliance is truly commendable. The team’s dedication to achieving the ISO27701, ISO27001, and PCI 4.0 certifications showcases their progressive approach to safeguarding customer information. We are proud to recognize Khoros as a leader in their space and commend them for setting new benchmarks in information security and privacy management.”

The ISO27701 certification focuses on the management of information related to privacy, including Personal Identifiable Information (PII), while the ISO27001 certification reflects the company’s robust approach to information security management. The newly updated PCI 4.0 certification demonstrates Khoros’ adherence to the Payment Card Industry Security Standards, ensuring the highest level of security for payment card data.

Abdul Badruddin, Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) at Khoros, commented, “Achieving the ISO27701, ISO27001, and PCI 4.0 certifications marks a significant milestone for Khoros. These certifications reflect our unwavering dedication to privacy, security, and compliance. By becoming one of the pioneers in our industry, we demonstrate leadership and innovation. We remain devoted to maintaining these high standards and ensuring that our clients and partners can trust our commitment to excellence.”

About Khoros:

Khoros’ award-winning enterprise software makes it easier for complex brands to engage with customers at scale across all digital, social, and brand-owned channels. Whether it’s for service and support, communications, or sales, the solutions powered by advanced automation and AI unlock more consistent, personalized, and helpful omni-channel interactions between brands and their audiences. Backed by the leading investment firm Vista Equity Partners, Khoros serves 2,000 of the world’s most reputable companies, including a third of the Fortune 100, and consistently receives recognition as a Best Place to Work. For more information, please visit khoros.com.

About Aprio:

Aprio is a premier, full-service business advisory and certified public accounting firm that advises clients and associates on how to achieve what’s next. Aprio’s associates work as integrated teams across advisory, assurance, tax, outsourcing, talent solutions, and private client services, bringing the best thinking and personal commitment to each client. Across practices, Aprio brings together proven expertise, deep understanding, and strategic foresight for industries including Manufacturing and Distribution; Non-Profit and Education; Professional Services; Real Estate; Construction; Retail, Franchise and Hospitality; Government Contracting, and Technology and Blockchain. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Aprio has grown to over 1,400 team members. To serve clients wherever life or business may take them, Aprio’s teams speak more than 35 languages and work with clients in over 50 countries. For more, visit https://www.aprio.com/.

Contacts

Khoros

Christy Kirby



pr@khoros.com

Aprio

Jordan Haywood



770-353-3180



jordan.haywood@aprio.com