Keysight’s Mark Pierpoint Joins NIST Advisory Committee

SANTA ROSA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$KEYS #Commerce—Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) Vice President of Strategic Innovation and Partnerships Mark Pierpoint, Ph.D., has been appointed to serve on the Visiting Committee on Advanced Technology (VCAT) of the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) for a three-year term beginning April 1.

VCAT reviews and makes recommendations for NIST’s policies, organization, budget, and programs within the framework set forth by the President and the Congress of the United States. NIST is a non-regulatory agency of the U.S. Department of Commerce that promotes the innovation and industrial competitiveness by advancing measurement science, standards, and technology.

Dr. Pierpoint leads Keysight’s Strategic Innovation and Partnership organization, guiding the company’s technology investments and partnerships with commercial, government and educational entities to develop future knowledge, capabilities, and cooperative research and development (R&D) opportunities.

During his career of more than 35 years at the company, Dr. Pierpoint has held numerous leadership positions in R&D, sales, marketing, and operations for Hewlett-Packard, Agilent Technologies, and Keysight in the U.S. and Europe. He is credited with developing a scientific approach to sales and marketing ahead of modern cloud-based tools, as well as driving improved R&D productivity and leading change management. He also led the acquisition and integration of Ixia to fuel Keysight’s growth in communications.

Dr. Pierpoint is the Industry Chair of the Broadband Wireless Access and Application Center, sits on the board of the University of California San Diego’s Center for Wireless Communications, and is a frequent speaker and author on subjects in the communications and metrology ecosystem. He holds a doctorate in Microwave Engineering and a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical & Electronic Engineering from the University of Leeds.

Dr. Mark Pierpoint, Vice President of Strategic Innovation and Partnerships, Keysight, said: “NIST plays a critical role in helping develop and support the nation’s research and manufacturing capability. There are many rapidly developing technologies that promise positive impacts for the world, including wireless communications, cybersecurity and privacy, systems biology, quantum, and artificial intelligence. In all these areas NIST is providing world-class methods, standards, and services that enable commercial development and support U.S. economic growth. I am honored to be asked to serve on the Visiting Committee on Advanced Technology to bring my measurement and international business experience to help expand NIST’s leadership role in the global arena.”

Satish Dhanasekaran, President and Chief Executive Officer, Keysight, said: “Continued advances in technology and measurement are critical to progress technologies. More than ever, having standards for consistency, collaboration, and interoperability are critical to enabling the successful adoption of emerging technologies. I’m excited for Mark to apply his experience in measurement science and innovation leadership in service to NIST’s mission.”

