Keysight Unveils Wire Bond Inspection Solution for Semiconductor Manufacturing

Solution identifies subtle defects such as wire sag, near shorts, and stray wires for comprehensive assessment of wire bond integrity

Advanced capacitive-based test methodology enables superior defect detection

Test platform is high volume manufacturing ready, capable of testing 20 integrated circuits simultaneously for throughput of up to 72,000 units per hour

The semiconductor industry is faced with testing challenges due to the increasing density of chips in mission-critical applications such as medical devices and automotive systems. Current testing methodologies often fall short in detecting wire bond structural defects, which lead to costly latent failures. In addition, traditional testing approaches frequently rely on sampling techniques that do not adequately identify wire bond structural defects.

The EST addresses these testing challenges by using cutting-edge nano Vectorless Test Enhanced Performance (nVTEP) technology to create a capacitive structure between the wire bond and a sensor plate. Using this method the EST can identify subtle defects such as wire sag, near shorts, and stray wires to enable comprehensive assessment of wire bond integrity.

Key benefits of the EST include:

Advanced defect detection – Identifies a wide range of wire bond defects, both electrical and non-electrical, by analyzing changes in capacitive coupling patterns to ensure the functionality and reliability of electronic components.

– Identifies a wide range of wire bond defects, both electrical and non-electrical, by analyzing changes in capacitive coupling patterns to ensure the functionality and reliability of electronic components. High volume manufacturing ready – Enables throughput of up to 72,000 units per hour through the ability to test up to 20 integrated circuits simultaneously, which boosts productivity and efficiency in high-volume production environments.

– Enables throughput of up to 72,000 units per hour through the ability to test up to 20 integrated circuits simultaneously, which boosts productivity and efficiency in high-volume production environments. Big data analytics integration – Captures defects and enhances yield through advanced methods like marginal retry test (MaRT), dynamic part averaging test (DPAT), and real-time part averaging test (RPAT).

Carol Leh, Vice President, Electronic Industrial Solutions Group Center of Excellence, Keysight, said: “Keysight is dedicated to pioneering innovative solutions that address the most pressing challenges in the wire bonding process. The Electrical Structural Tester empowers chip manufacturers to enhance production efficiency by rapidly identifying wire bond defects, ensuring superior quality and reliability in high-volume manufacturing.”

The Electrical Structural Tester will be showcased at the Keysight booth (K3283) at SEMICON Taiwan 2024, Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 1, September 4-6, 2024.

About Keysight Technologies

At Keysight (NYSE: KEYS), we inspire and empower innovators to bring world-changing technologies to life. As an S&P 500 company, we’re delivering market-leading design, emulation, and test solutions to help engineers develop and deploy faster, with less risk, throughout the entire product life cycle. We’re a global innovation partner enabling customers in communications, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, automotive, semiconductor, and general electronics markets to accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Learn more at Keysight Newsroom and www.keysight.com.

