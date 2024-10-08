Home Business Wire Keysight Unveils 3kV High Voltage Wafer Test System for Power Semiconductors
Keysight Unveils 3kV High Voltage Wafer Test System for Power Semiconductors

  • Increased productivity and efficiency with one-pass test enabled by a high-voltage switching matrix
  • Designed to enhance the safety of operators and equipment; complies with regulations

SANTA ROSA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$KEYS #GaNKeysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) introduces a 4881HV High Voltage Wafer Test System expanding its semiconductor test portfolio. The solution improves the productivity of power semiconductor manufacturers by enabling parametric tests up to 3kV supporting high and low-voltage in one-pass test.




Manufacturers have traditionally measured wafers using separate testers for high and low voltages. However, demand for power semiconductors is rapidly growing due to their multifunctionality, higher performance, and next-generation devices such as silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN). As a result, customers need a solution to more accurately and efficiently test their devices and reduce time to market.

Keysight’s solution addresses these challenges by allowing power device makers to perform process control monitoring (PCM) and wafer acceptance testing (WAT) in manufacturing. The new test system delivers the following benefits:

  • High-Voltage Capability to Meet Future Needs: The high-voltage switching matrix (HV-SWM) supports up to 3kV requirements, is scalable up to 29 pins, and integrates with precision source measure units (SMUs). It enables highly flexible measurements from low current down to sub-pA resolution up to 3kV at any pins. Additionally, high-voltage capacitance measurement and various parametric tests are supported.
  • One-pass Testing Increases Productivity and Efficiency: The HV-SWM enables a single test system instead of separate high-voltage and low-voltage test systems. Utilizing one system is more efficient and reduces the required footprint and testing time. The system integrates with factory automation environments using Keysight’s SPECS-FA software, which improves the efficiency of the entire production process.
  • Enhanced Safety and Reliability: The test system has built-in protection circuitry and machine control, ensuring operators and equipment are not impacted by high-voltage surges during a test, and is compliant with safety regulations, including SEMI S2 standards.

Shinji Terasawa, Vice President and General Manager of Keysight’s Wafer Test Solutions, said: “Keysight is thrilled to introduce our new wafer test system for power semiconductors, building on our long tenure of testing advanced semiconductors. Our mission is to lead the market by providing cutting-edge solutions that anticipate and meet the rapidly evolving needs of the semiconductor sector. This latest innovation exemplifies our unwavering commitment to the industry.”

About Keysight Technologies

At Keysight (NYSE: KEYS), we inspire and empower innovators to bring world-changing technologies to life. As an S&P 500 company, we’re delivering market-leading design, emulation, and test solutions to help engineers develop and deploy faster, with less risk, throughout the entire product life cycle. We’re a global innovation partner enabling customers in communications, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, automotive, semiconductor, and general electronics markets to accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Learn more at Keysight Newsroom and www.keysight.com.

