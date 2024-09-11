Keysight to Spotlight Solutions That Accelerate Radio Frequency Innovations at European Microwave Week 2024

At European Microwave Week (EuMW) 2024, Keysight Technologies will showcase a range of solutions that accelerate radio frequency (RF) and millimeter wave innovation. Keysight’s comprehensive solutions address test challenges with intelligent insights that reduce risk and speed time to market across space, defense, automotive, IoT networks, 5G, and 6G applications. EuMW 2024 is Keysight’s 21 st consecutive year as a Platinum sponsor.

In addition to solution demonstrations at the event, Marie Hattar, Keysight’s CMO, will welcome delegates during the opening session on Tuesday, September 24th at 10:50 AM CET in room N01, with an address titled, ‘Everything, Everyone, Everywhere: A Decade of Connecting the World’.