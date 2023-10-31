Keysight to Showcase Solutions that Accelerate Electronic Manufacturing Innovation at productronica 2023

–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$KEYS #IIOT–Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS):
|
What:
|
At productronica 2023, Keysight will demonstrate its portfolio of solutions designed to accelerate innovation in electronic manufacturing. Keysight enables innovators to push the boundaries of engineering by quickly solving design, emulation and test challenges to create the best electronic manufacturing experiences. Whether you’re looking to empower IIoT networks for Industry 4.0, e-mobility or autonomous driving, test RF components, or digital compliance, Keysight accelerates innovation with intelligent insights that reduce risk and speed time-to-market.
|
When:
|
November 14-17, 2023
|
Where:
|
Keysight stand A1-576
|
Messe, München, Germany
|
Media:
|
Contact Jenny Gallacher to schedule media briefings and solution demonstrations.
|
Keysight will also be holding an in-person media breakfast at productronica on Tuesday November 14 at 9:00am CET. Interested journalists and industry analysts can contact Jenny Gallacher to reserve a spot.
|
Info:
|
https://www.keysight.com/br/pt/events/europe-middleeast-africa-india/tradeshows/productronica.html
Keysight experts will be on hand to demonstrate:
-
In-circuit test and printed circuit board handling
- The Keysight i3070 Series 7i E9988GL inline, high-density in-circuit test (ICT) features the latest Quad-Density pin cards that can provide up to 5760 test nodes in a slim footprint. This enables manufacturers to economically meet increasing test demands for large printed circuit board assembly (PCBA).
- The Medalist i3070 In-Circuit Test (ICT) Systems is a 19” rack-type handler for parallel in-circuit tests on printed circuit boards that are routed through the handler on transport belts. The handler’s multi-functionality lies in the fact that the modular MFT 19 provides single lane, dual lane, single segment, dual segment, single well, and dual well configurations, enabling an increase of up to four times in throughput compared to a standard single lane tester.
-
Combining In-circuit Test (ICT) and Functional Test (FCT)
- Offering customers the flexibility to combine and streamline test coverage of both ICT and FCT, The Keysight i7090 Board Test system provides a more efficient balance between throughput and test coverage to help customers drive improvements in the cost-of-test.
-
Test Automation Software
- Product life cycle management (PLM) ecosystems are the backbone of product development, with many interconnected systems that make comprehensive testing a challenge. Eggplant excels in adapting to diverse CAD / PLM environments, comprehensively automating rich and thin client testing with customizations, and enabling unrestricted testing of 3D moving images and PLM functionality evaluation. Keysight will also demonstrate the PathWave Test Automation suite which delivers significant cost- and time-saving benefits over traditional test automation and analysis tools.
-
Big Data Analytics
- Combining test and measurement expertise with data science and big data engineering, the PathWave Manufacturing Analytics platform provides actionable insights for every level of your organization in the smart factory of the future. Improve yield, lower retest and handling, and reduce the cost of poor quality with big data advanced analytics.
-
Digital compliance and RF testing
- Experience a new level of speed with the most advanced oscilloscopes — the new Infiniium UXR-B and MXR-B Series.
- Learn how to cover multiple measurement parameters with a single connection, including noise figure, error vector magnitude (EVM), adjacent channel power ratio (ACPR), and standard S-parameters.
-
Multi-channel SMU
- New at the Keysight booth this year is the latest source measurement unit (SMU) solution that addresses growing footprint challenges. Solve design, test, and validation challenges with the PZ2100 SMU solution.
-
IoT device testing
- The Keysight NB-IoT and LTE-M signaling tester can help solve manufacturing test challenges.
-
Next generation bench solutions
- Keysight’s bench solutions are designed to provide the broadest range of power and measurement solutions, from dependable TrueVolt digital multimeters and MegaZoom technology in InfiniiVision oscilloscopes and compact multi-channel power supplies to versatile data acquisition systems with digitizers and solid-state multiplexer modules. See trusted solutions, such as the 6.5-digit multimeter, or discover Keysight’s latest battery test, profiler, and emulation solution.
