Keysight to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SANTA ROSA, Calif.—Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) announced today that members of its management team will participate in the following investor conferences.





Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Technology Conference



Tuesday, August 27, 2024



Meetings only



Mark Wallace, SVP, Global Sales, Chief Customer Officer

Deutsche Bank 2024 Technology Conference



Wednesday, August 28, 2024



Fireside Chat – 2:45 p.m. PT / 5:45 p.m. ET



Neil Dougherty, CFO

Citi 2024 Global Technology Conference



Wednesday, September 4, 2024



Fireside Chat – 1:40 p.m. PT / 4:40 p.m. ET



Neil Dougherty, CFO

Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference



Monday, September 9, 2024



Fireside Chat – 10:50 a.m. PT / 1:50 p.m. ET



Neil Dougherty, CFO



Mark Wallace, SVP, Global Sales, Chief Customer Officer

A live audio webcast of the fireside chats will be available the day of the event on the Keysight Technologies website at investor.keysight.com. A replay will be available for 90 days thereafter.

About Keysight Technologies

At Keysight (NYSE: KEYS), we inspire and empower innovators to bring world-changing technologies to life. As an S&P 500 company, we’re delivering market-leading design, emulation, and test solutions to help engineers develop and deploy faster, with less risk, throughout the entire product lifecycle. We’re a global innovation partner enabling customers in communications, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, automotive, semiconductor, and general electronics markets to accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Learn more at Keysight Newsroom and www.keysight.com.

