Home Business Wire Keysight to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
Business Wire

Keysight to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

di Business Wire

SANTA ROSA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$keys #InvestorRelationsKeysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) announced today that members of its management team will participate in the following investor conferences.


Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Technology Conference

Tuesday, August 27, 2024

Meetings only

Mark Wallace, SVP, Global Sales, Chief Customer Officer

Deutsche Bank 2024 Technology Conference

Wednesday, August 28, 2024

Fireside Chat – 2:45 p.m. PT / 5:45 p.m. ET

Neil Dougherty, CFO

Citi 2024 Global Technology Conference

Wednesday, September 4, 2024

Fireside Chat – 1:40 p.m. PT / 4:40 p.m. ET

Neil Dougherty, CFO

Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference

Monday, September 9, 2024

Fireside Chat – 10:50 a.m. PT / 1:50 p.m. ET

Neil Dougherty, CFO

Mark Wallace, SVP, Global Sales, Chief Customer Officer

A live audio webcast of the fireside chats will be available the day of the event on the Keysight Technologies website at investor.keysight.com. A replay will be available for 90 days thereafter.

About Keysight Technologies

At Keysight (NYSE: KEYS), we inspire and empower innovators to bring world-changing technologies to life. As an S&P 500 company, we’re delivering market-leading design, emulation, and test solutions to help engineers develop and deploy faster, with less risk, throughout the entire product lifecycle. We’re a global innovation partner enabling customers in communications, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, automotive, semiconductor, and general electronics markets to accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Learn more at Keysight Newsroom and www.keysight.com.

Source: IR-KEYS

Contacts

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Jason A. Kary

+1 707 577 6916

jason.kary@keysight.com

EDITORIAL CONTACT:

Claire Rowberry

+1 339 200 9518

claire.rowberry@non.keysight.com

Articoli correlati

FreeWheel Names Industry Veteran Kris Magel as New Head of Global Agency Partnerships

Business Wire Business Wire -
Magel will leverage his 30+ years of media and advertising experience to help the world’s largest agencies take advantage...
Continua a leggere

BT Group and Edgio announce world’s first MAUD enabled Content Delivery Network

Business Wire Business Wire -
Edgio becomes world’s first MAUD (Multicast-Assisted Unicast Delivery) enabled CDN (Content Delivery Network) Benefits include a dedicated delivery for live...
Continua a leggere

FICO Platform Improves Decisioning Speed and Accelerates Business Growth for Enterprises

Business Wire Business Wire -
Enhancements to FICO® Platform help companies tap into their growing data to make high-stakes decisions at scale, create new...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php