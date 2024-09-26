Keysight to Facilitate UL Solutions Thunderbolt™ 5 Certification Testing

Keysight test solutions drive accuracy and reliability in Thunderbolt 5 Certification

Partnership strengthens commitment to advancing industry standards and delivering superior Thunderbolt solutions

SANTA ROSA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#data—Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) announces that UL Solutions has appointed it as the Thunderbolt 5 product certification test partner. This new role confirms UL Solution’s status as an Intel-authorized certification lab for Thunderbolt 5 technologies.





With Thunderbolt 5, users will experience a major upgrade in wired connectivity, featuring data transfer speeds of up to 120 Gbps — nearly three times that of Thunderbolt 4™. This capability supports cutting-edge display technologies and offers enhanced power delivery, making it possible to transfer large files such as ultra-high-definition videos and detailed 3D models more swiftly than ever before. The result is a more efficient workflow, higher productivity and richer user experience.

Thunderbolt 5 certification requires adherence to Thunderbolt standards, and Keysight, along with UL Solutions, is dedicated to ensuring that products meet these rigorous criteria. This collaboration highlights their commitment to advancing industry standards and delivering state-of-the-art Thunderbolt solutions to customers.

UL Solutions uses the following Keysight test and measurement products for Thunderbolt 5 certification validation:

Fred Shek, Senior Director, Engineered Materials, Greater China, UL Solutions, said: “We are pleased to collaborate with Keysight on Thunderbolt 5 certification testing. Their recognized leadership and deep knowledge in Thunderbolt technologies position them as the optimal partner to uphold the integrity and reliability of our certification efforts.”

Joachim Peerlings, Vice President and General Manager, Networks and Data Centers, Keysight, said: “Our alliance with UL and their choice of Keysight for Thunderbolt 5 product certification further establishes our position at the forefront of Thunderbolt solutions. This partnership highlights our ongoing commitment to maintaining the highest levels of quality and reliability for our clients.”

