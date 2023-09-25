Keysight to Demonstrate Solutions that Accelerate Terabit Data Center Transition at ECOC 2023

–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$KEYS #16T–Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS):





What: At ECOC 2023, Keysight will be showcasing solutions that accelerate the transition of networks and data centers to speeds of 800G, 1.6T, or higher. When: October 2-4, 2023 Where: Keysight Booth #219 Scottish Event Campus (SEC) Glasgow, Scotland Info: Keysight at ECOC

Join Keysight network and data center experts as they showcase:

Optical Test Innovations

Photonic IC testing – Learn how to verify photonic integrated circuits (PIC) designs on chip level for optical parameters insertion loss (IL), polarization dependent loss/gain (PDL / PDG), and optoelectronic S-parameters S21, S(l) with a complete solution from Keysight and FormFactor.

– Learn how to verify photonic integrated circuits (PIC) designs on chip level for optical parameters insertion loss (IL), polarization dependent loss/gain (PDL / PDG), and optoelectronic S-parameters S21, S(l) with a complete solution from Keysight and FormFactor. 224 Gbit/s optical test – Demonstrates the Keysight N1032A/B optical reference receiver for testing 100-Gbaud class transmitters. When combined with the Keysight high-speed arbitrary waveform generator (AWG) or bit error ratio tester (BERT), next-generation 800G / 1.6T systems can be verified.

– Demonstrates the Keysight N1032A/B optical reference receiver for testing 100-Gbaud class transmitters. When combined with the Keysight high-speed arbitrary waveform generator (AWG) or bit error ratio tester (BERT), next-generation 800G / 1.6T systems can be verified. Multichannel optical test – Showcases how the new Keysight FlexOTO optical test automation software reduces test and validation time by maximizing test efficiency without compromising measurement integrity for high channel count Tx validation, characterization, and manufacturing testing.

– Showcases how the new Keysight FlexOTO optical test automation software reduces test and validation time by maximizing test efficiency without compromising measurement integrity for high channel count Tx validation, characterization, and manufacturing testing. 200 Gbaud optics research – Demonstrates a 1.6 Tbit/s optical transmission using the Keysight M8199B AWG connected to an ultra-high bandwidth coherent-driver modulator with a Keysight N4391B optical modulation analyzer (OMA) performing the signal reception and demodulation.

Electrical Test Innovations

1.6 TAUI design validation – Showcases the Keysight 224G Reference Receiver to measure jitter decomposition and high-precision phase-locked loop (PLL) operations on a live 224G transmitter design. The solution supports C2M TP1a electrical validation measurements of IEEE 802.3dj and OIF-CEI 224G standards.

– Showcases the Keysight 224G Reference Receiver to measure jitter decomposition and high-precision phase-locked loop (PLL) operations on a live 224G transmitter design. The solution supports C2M TP1a electrical validation measurements of IEEE 802.3dj and OIF-CEI 224G standards. 224 Gbit/s electrical test – Demonstrates the Keysight M8050A high-performance bit error ratio tester (BERT), which validates and characterizes digital receivers operating at speeds up to 224 Gbit/s. Also learn how to analyze error performance and measure jitter tolerance in real-time by employing the Keysight M8043A error analyzer, which features powerful equalization and de-embedding functions up to 64 Gbaud when using the Keysight M8067A ISI channel board.

About Keysight Technologies

At Keysight (NYSE: KEYS), we inspire and empower innovators to bring world-changing technologies to life. As an S&P 500 company, we’re delivering market-leading design, emulation, and test solutions to help engineers develop and deploy faster, with less risk, throughout the entire product lifecycle. We’re a global innovation partner enabling customers in communications, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, automotive, semiconductor, and general electronics markets to accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Learn more at Keysight Newsroom and www.keysight.com.

Contacts

Keysight Media Contacts

Paul Erwin



Americas/Europe



+1 248 430 9075



paul.erwin@keysight.com

Fusako Dohi



Asia



+81 42 660-2162



fusako_dohi@keysight.com