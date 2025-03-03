Keysight to Demonstrate 6G FR3 Characterization Leveraging ADI Technology at Mobile World Congress 2025

Streamlines complex characterization test setups to minimize test cycle time and errors during the development workflow

Ensures FR3 devices are validated to advance 6G research and development as well as deployment

SANTA ROSA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$KEYS #6G--Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) has teamed up with Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) to demonstrate 6G FR3 radio frequency front-end (RFFE) characterization at Mobile World Congress 2025 at Keysight’s booth (#5F41 Hall 5). The demonstration will showcase how to streamline the characterization process, reducing development time and minimizing errors.

FR3 aims to bridge the gap between the extensive coverage of FR1 and the high capacity of FR2, making it a versatile option for future network demands. To validate the design of a new FR3 RFFE Control Interface, development engineers must ensure it is future-proof as the standard evolves. This involves characterizing complex active components to guarantee system performance upon deployment, a process that requires complex test setups, increasing test cycle time and the risk of errors during the development workflow.

Keysight’s PNA-X Network Analyzers simplify the complex characterization test setups with a highly configurable architecture. ADI has successfully developed a comprehensive FR3 radio front-end signal chain (6-18GHz) to accelerate the development of FR3. This accomplishment provides a robust foundation for the seamless integration and deployment of 6G FR3 technology, paving the way for the next generation of wireless communication.

Ray Goggin, Managing Director, Instrumentation Business at ADI, said: “ADI is committed to advancing 6G research and development and adoption, which will bring higher bandwidth, lower latency, and greater reliability. ADI’s FR3 signal chain with Keysight’s PNA-X Network Analyzer solution is a perfect example of our mutual desire to accelerate the next generation of wireless.”

Lucas Hansen, Vice President, Wireless and 6G at Keysight, said: “Our partnership with ADI on FR3 characterization is about more than just validating devices—it’s about building the 6G foundation. Keysight’s next-generation test and measurement solutions equip the industry with the tools needed to confidently innovate, paving the way for faster, more reliable 6G deployments.”

