Keysight Technologies to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SANTA ROSA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$KEYS #ConferenceKeysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) announced today that members of its management team will participate in the following investor conferences.


Susquehanna Thirteenth Annual Technology Conference

Friday, March 1, 2024

Meetings only

Neil Dougherty, CFO

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Tuesday, March 5, 2024

Fireside Chat – 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET

Neil Dougherty, CFO

Kailash Narayanan, President, Communications Solutions Group

A live audio webcast of the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference fireside chat will be available the day of the event on the Keysight Technologies website at investor.keysight.com. A replay will be available for 90 days thereafter.

About Keysight Technologies

At Keysight (NYSE: KEYS), we inspire and empower innovators to bring world-changing technologies to life. As an S&P 500 company, we’re delivering market-leading design, emulation, and test solutions to help engineers develop and deploy faster, with less risk, throughout the entire product lifecycle. We’re a global innovation partner enabling customers in communications, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, automotive, semiconductor, and general electronics markets to accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Learn more at Keysight Newsroom and www.keysight.com.

Source: IR-KEYS

Contacts

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Jason A. Kary

+1 707 577 6916

jason.kary@keysight.com

EDITORIAL CONTACT:

Andrea Mueller

+1 408 218 4754

andrea.mueller@keysight.com

