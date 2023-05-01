<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Keysight Secures First 5G RedCap Test Case Validations
Business Wire

Keysight Secures First 5G RedCap Test Case Validations

di Business Wire
  • Test cases span all test types from protocol and radio frequency transmitter / receiver to radio frequency demodulation and radio resource management
  • Test platform is the only solution in the industry validated for radio frequency demodulation test cases
  • Keysight continues RedCap adoption leadership, building on first RedCap data call and the release of a streamlined RedCap network emulator

SANTA ROSA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$KEYS #3GPPKeysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) gained approval for the industry’s first 5G New Radio (NR) reduced capability (RedCap) conformance test cases for use with Keysight’s 5G network emulation conformance test platform (TP168). The RedCap test case validations were secured at the recent Conformance Agreement Group (CAG) #74 meeting of the Global Certification Forum (GCF).

Introduced as a part of 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) 5G NR Release 17 (Rel-17), the RedCap specification introduces support for wireless devices with reduced 5G capabilities. These devices are less complex, cost less, and consume less power, enabling them to address new cellular internet of things (CIoT) use cases such as industrial sensors and wearables. As with all cellular use cases, RedCap device use cases must be thoroughly tested against data, latency, reliability, and capacity requirements to ensure they work as intended before being deployed onto a wireless network.

Keysight now offers service providers, chip designers, and device makers validated RedCap test cases spanning all applicable types — protocol, radio frequency (RF) transmitter and receiver, and radio resource management (RRM). In addition, Keysight is the only vendor with test case validation for RF demodulation. Test case coverage on the Keysight TP168 platform is provided by the S8704A Protocol Conformance Toolset and S8705A RF/RRM DVT & Conformance Toolset solutions, which provide leading test case coverage for 5G NR device certification requirements from GCF and PTCRB.

The validation of these RedCap test cases builds on Keysight’s ongoing achievements supporting RedCap device development, including establishing a data call using the 5G RedCap specification and the release of a streamlined network emulator specifically designed for protocol, RF, and functional testing of RedCap and CIoT technologies.

Muthu Kumaran, General Manager of Keysight’s Device Validation Solutions, said: “Following our support of the first 3GPP Release 17 RedCap call, Keysight continues to lead the adoption of RedCap technology by obtaining the first RedCap conformance test case validations. Thanks to validated test cases and our deep network emulation and RF expertise, we will enable the industry to launch and certify new RedCap devices supporting a range of CIoT use cases.”

Resources

About Keysight Technologies

At Keysight (NYSE: KEYS), we inspire and empower innovators to bring world-changing technologies to life. As an S&P 500 company, we’re delivering market-leading design, emulation, and test solutions to help engineers develop and deploy faster, with less risk, throughout the entire product lifecycle. We’re a global innovation partner enabling customers in communications, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, automotive, semiconductor, and general electronics markets to accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Learn more at Keysight Newsroom and www.keysight.com.

Contacts

Geri Lynne LaCombe

Americas/Europe

+1 303 662 4748

geri_lacombe@keysight.com

Fusako Dohi

Asia

+81 42 660-2162

fusako_dohi@keysight.com

Articoli correlati

Medallia Announces Partnerships to Enhance Agent Assistance for Customer Service

Business Wire Business Wire -
Improve agent and customer experiences with conversation intelligence and real-time experience insightsPLEASANTON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medallia, Inc., the global leader in...
Continua a leggere

HubSync Secures Series A Funding to Meet Demand for an All-In-One Tax and Accounting Platform for CPA firms and their clients.

Business Wire Business Wire -
ALEXANDRIA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HubSync Co., a SaaS software company with a next-generation tax and accounting automation platform, raised its Series...
Continua a leggere

Esperanto Technologies Launches General Purpose SDK Enabling Customers to Accelerate Parallelized HPC Workloads

Business Wire Business Wire -
Customers Can Now Directly Program ET-SoC-1 using Standard C or C++ To Accelerate Non-AI Workloads Using Over 1,000 64-bit...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Medallia Announces Partnerships to Enhance Agent Assistance for Customer Service

Business Wire