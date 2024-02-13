Keysight Launches Wireless Test Platform for Wi-Fi 7

Turnkey solution simulates Wi-Fi devices and traffic to cover new use cases on the latest IEEE 802.11be standards

Delivers signaling radio frequency and throughput testing at Wi-Fi 7 scale including 4X4 MIMO 320 MHz bandwidth

Combines capabilities for faster test setups, less complexity, and better performance to accelerate time-to-market for Wi-Fi 7 devices

SANTA ROSA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$KEYS #4x4MIMO—Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) introduces the E7515W UXM Wireless Connectivity Test Platform for Wi-Fi®, a network emulation solution delivering signaling radio frequency (RF) and throughput testing for devices using Wi-Fi 7, including 4×4 MIMO 320 MHz bandwidth.









Developed by the IEEE as the 802.11be standard, Wi-Fi 7 is the next generation of Wi-Fi wireless communications technology, promising significant performance advancements and improvements over the previous Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 6 standards. As with any new wireless technology, device makers must perform extensive signaling RF and throughput on clients and access points (AP) to ensure Wi-Fi 7 devices work as intended when deployed. However, existing solutions require extremely complicated test setups with large number of Wi-Fi devices and network channels to emulate real-world operating conditions.

The newest Keysight UXM Wireless Connectivity Test Solution addresses this challenge by giving RF engineers a turnkey solution that simplifies Wi-Fi 7 testing and provides unique physical (PHY) layer and media access control (MAC) layer insights.

The E7515W UXM Wireless Connectivity Test solution offers the following benefits:

Built on proven Keysight metrology: Expands the market leading UXM 5G Network Emulation Solution to simulate Wi-Fi devices and traffic to cover new use cases on the latest IEEE 802.11be standards.

Expands the market leading UXM Network Emulation Solution to simulate Wi-Fi devices and traffic to cover new use cases on the latest IEEE 802.11be standards. Wi-Fi 7 scale: Emulates hundreds of clients at once – three-times more than existing solutions in the market – with traffic simulation without the need for additional equipment.

Emulates hundreds of clients at once – three-times more than existing solutions in the market – with traffic simulation without the need for additional equipment. Wi-Fi 7 throughput: Supports Wi-Fi 7 4×4 MIMO 320 MHz bandwidth and performs Wi-Fi 7 signaling RF and throughput testing on clients and APs, including the latest 802.11 variants.

Supports Wi-Fi 7 4×4 MIMO 320 MHz bandwidth and performs Wi-Fi 7 signaling RF and throughput testing on clients and APs, including the latest 802.11 variants. Deeper insights: Uses analysis software to provide PHY / MAC-level information such as rate versus range, enhanced Rx sensitivity, radio unit (RU) sweep analysis, and full-rate throughput to generate relevant Wi-Fi signaling and RF throughput results.

Uses analysis software to provide PHY / MAC-level information such as rate versus range, enhanced Rx sensitivity, radio unit (RU) sweep analysis, and full-rate throughput to generate relevant Wi-Fi signaling and RF throughput results. Integrated, turnkey platform: Tests more complex devices with 5G and LTE capabilities Wi-Fi / cellular interworking validation as well as integrated fixed wireless access (FWA) testing for the fast-growing customer premises equipment (CPE) market.

Tests more complex devices with 5G and capabilities Wi-Fi / cellular interworking validation as well as integrated fixed wireless access (FWA) testing for the fast-growing customer premises equipment (CPE) market. Simplified testing: Offers inherent synchronization, better repeatability, reduced time spent on cabling and test setup, higher automation, and faster debugging and reporting.

Mosaab Abughalib, Senior R&D Director and General Manager for Keysight’s Wireless Test Group, said: “With the introduction of the E7515W solution, Keysight is expanding the market leading UXM 5G Network Emulation Solutions to simulate Wi-Fi devices and traffic to cover new use cases from the latest IEEE 802.11be standards. The E7515W solution enables faster test setups with less complexity and delivers better load and bandwidth performance to help Wi-Fi 7 device makers accelerate time to market.”

