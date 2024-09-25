Keysight Honored with Stevie® Award in Customer Satisfaction

Keysight’s global services named Bronze Stevie® Award winner for achievements in customer satisfaction

With KeysightCare, a curated program delivering award winning customer support

SANTA ROSA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$KEYS #CX—Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), has been named Bronze Stevie® Award winner in customer satisfaction for the 21st Annual International Business Awards. This prestigious award highlights Keysight’s commitment to transforming the customer experience and achieving excellence in customer satisfaction across the technology innovation lifecycle.





Over 3,500 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in various industries were assessed. Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 300 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process in June and July.

Underpinning Keysight’s customer services is KeysightCare, a curated program that offers prioritized response and turn-around times. With KeysightCare, customers can maximize uptime, reduce delays, increase predictability, and optimize measurements more quickly. In addition, with a large network of service locations and technical experts, KeysightCare features plans that cover certified repair, calibration, 24×7 support, custom system and solution support, and software subscriptions.

John Page, President of Global Services at Keysight, said: “We are honored to be recognized at this year’s Stevie® Awards. At the core of Keysight’s Leadership Model is customer success, and this award underscores our teams’ ongoing commitment to improving customer outcomes through a customer-centric smart-services model.”

Stevie Award judges noted, “Keysight demonstrated a strong commitment to customer satisfaction through significant investments in service locations, AI-powered processes, and innovative service solutions. The company’s achievements in launching comprehensive digital tools and maintaining high customer satisfaction rates are noteworthy.”

About Keysight Technologies

At Keysight (NYSE: KEYS), we inspire and empower innovators to bring world-changing technologies to life. As an S&P 500 company, we’re delivering market-leading design, emulation, and test solutions to help engineers develop and deploy faster, with less risk, throughout the entire product life cycle. We’re a global innovation partner enabling customers in communications, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, automotive, semiconductor, and general electronics markets to accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Learn more at Keysight Newsroom and www.keysight.com.

