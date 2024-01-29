Keysight Gains Validation for First 3GPP Release 16 16/32 Transmitter Performance Enhancement Test Cases

Validations cover single and multiple precoding matrix indicator test cases for 16 and 32 element transmitters operating on the frequency-division duplexing and time-division duplexing bands

First test cases for 3GPP Release 17 Enhanced Power Saving covering reductions in network paging and the increase of RedCap device discontinuous reception cycles validated

Validation achieved at Conformance Agreement Group #77 meeting hosted by Keysight in Malaga, Spain

SANTA ROSA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$KEYS #3GPP—Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) gained approval for the industry’s first 3GPP Release 16 (Rel-16) 5G New Radio (NR) single and multiple precoding matrix indicator (PMI) test cases for 16 and 32 element transmitters operating on the frequency-division duplexing (FDD) and time-division duplexing (TDD) bands. The validated test cases, which are for use with Keysight’s 5G network emulation conformance test platform (TP168), were obtained at the Conformance Agreement Group (CAG) #77 meeting of the Global Certification Forum (GCF) hosted by Keysight in Malaga, Spain during January.





Networks based on 5G NR standards support multi-antenna technologies known as MIMO, which improve spectral efficiency and enhance communication. To implement multi-antenna systems, enhanced precoding techniques are applied to the transmitter to map data into the different transmit antennas. The optimal precoding depends on a PMI Codebook value reported by the device, which makes the choice from several precoding options based on its own channel measurements.

As part of Rel-16, the 3GPP added new test cases to validate device performance in multi-antenna systems. Keysight S8705A RF/RRM test solution is the first to gain validation for these new tests, which require unprecedented fading resources to emulate 16 and 32 transmitter connections to use equipment (UE) with 2 and 4 receivers.

Keysight also achieved the following achievements supporting Release 17 (Rel-17) Enhanced Power Saving and RedCap features:

Validation of test cases verifying UE support of a function that reduces the number of times a device interacts with the network, in order to extend the battery life of devices using the S8705A RF/RRM test solution.

Validation of test cases ensuring RedCap devices support the Rel-17 increase in the extended discontinuous reception (eDRX) cycle, which is the duration of time a device is in sleep mode in order to extend battery life. This was completed with the Keysight S8704A Protocol Conformance Toolset and activates the RedCap Rel-17 eDRX GCF work item.

Muthu Kumaran, General Manager of Keysight’s Device Acceptance Solutions, said: “Enhancing connection performance is a priority for network operators to deliver a better quality of service to final users. Multi-antenna systems are possible with NR and now the first approved tests are brought into the market by Keysight to ensure device’s performance is thoroughly tested. Additionally, validations supporting Rel-17 Enhanced Power Saving features are crucial to drive advancements in 5G NR Rel-17 for commercial 5G NR and RedCap devices market introduction.”

