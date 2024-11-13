Keysight Enables Samsung Electronics to Validate FiRa® 2.0 Secure Ranging Test Cases

Test performed with Keysight’s ultra-wideband testing solution using Samsung’s U100 chipset

Ensures the robustness and security of the ultra-wideband devices

SANTA ROSA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$KEYS #FiRa—Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) has enabled Samsung Electronics to validate FiRa® 2.0 secure test cases on its Exynos Connect U100 chipset. This was achieved using Keysight’s Ultra-Wideband (UWB) test solution, which meets the requirements needed for physical layer conformance testing.





UWB is a low-energy radio technology used for short-range and high-bandwidth communications over a wide spectrum. In dense and challenging environments, it provides better precision, reliability, security, and power consumption performance than other communication technologies. UWB devices must be designed to ensure that they are secure from physical layer attacks. The FiRa 2.0 test specification introduces test cases to check the robustness of products against certain PHY layer attack scenarios.

To enable device manufacturers to meet the stringent testing requirements for UWB devices, Keysight integrated the secure-ranging test cases defined by FiRa 2.0 in its solution. With this tool, Samsung can perform fully automated secure-ranging test scenarios on its U100 chipset.

Key benefits of the UWB test solution include:

Enhanced Radio frequency (RF) performance: ensures optimal RF performance of the UWB device.

ensures optimal RF performance of the UWB device. Precise Positioning: automated time of flight (ToF) and angle of arrival (AoA) tests to enhance and secure UWB device positioning for improved performance and accuracy.

automated time of flight (ToF) and angle of arrival (AoA) tests to enhance and secure UWB device positioning for improved performance and accuracy. Improved reliability and security: ensures conformity and security of the UWB device utilizing automated FiRa PHY layer conformance tests against the FiRa 2.0 Technical and Test Specifications, covering the secure ranging test scenarios.

ensures conformity and security of the UWB device utilizing automated FiRa PHY layer conformance tests against the FiRa 2.0 Technical and Test Specifications, covering the secure ranging test scenarios. Acceleration of UWB device manufacturing: speeds up RF validation on the production line, increasing productivity.

speeds up RF validation on the production line, increasing productivity. Supports future UWB solutions: support for the next generation of UWB technology (802.15.4ab) ensures long-term compatibility.

Joonsuk Kim, Executive Vice President of the Connectivity Development Team, Samsung Electronics Representative, said: “We are excited to partner with Keysight in our joint commitment to verifying secure ranging test cases for UWB, a critical pillar of ranging applications. The FiRa 2.0 Secure Ranging features mark a significant advancement in maintaining the growth momentum of the UWB ecosystem, and we believe our continued collaboration will ensure an optimized user experience.”

Clint Chaplin, Board Chair of FiRa Consortium, said: “Ensuring robust security and reliable performance is critical for ultra-wideband technology’s continued adoption and success. This collaboration underscores the commitment of both companies to deliver state-of-the-art solutions that meet the FiRa Consortium’s rigorous standards and pave the way for future innovations in UWB technology.”

Peng Cao, Vice President and General Manager of Keysight’s Wireless Test group, said: “Ultra-wideband technology is rapidly emerging as a transformative force, and security is essential for its effective implementation. Secure-ranging test cases contribute to the UWB ecosystem’s advancement into markets with higher security requirements. Keysight is committed to offering cutting-edge test solutions that ensure our customers’ devices meet FiRa 2.0 test specifications and interoperability standards.”

