Keysight Collaborates with KTH Royal Institute of Technology to Achieve Record Baud Rates

Demonstration achieves the first 310 GBaud rates using on-off keying modulation and 160 GBaud rates using PAM6 modulation with direct detection systems

Increased baud rates allow higher bandwidth rates by reducing the number of wavelengths required to carry data traffic

SANTA ROSA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$KEYS #16T—Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) announces that in collaboration with the RISE Research Institutes of Sweden, KTH Royal Institute of Technology, and Riga Technical University (RTU) it demonstrated the first 310 GBaud rates using on-off keying modulation and 160 GBaud rates using PAM6 modulation with direct detection system to support 1.6 Tbps applications. The achievement will be presented at OFC 2023, the largest global conference for optical communications and networking professionals.

Applications for machine learning, artificial intelligence, 5G and the internet of things are driving demand for ever increasing bandwidth. This growth is setting challenging bandwidth requirements for optical links in data centers. In response, data center operators are looking for solutions to scale capacity to 1.6 Tbps per link in ways that drive down the cost per bit transported and power consumption.

To address this crucial industry need, Keysight and a research team from the RISE Institutes of Sweden focused on an approach using a low latency intensity modulation and direct detection (IM/DD) system with the highest baud rate possible. By increasing the baud rate of the system, the team could increase the amount of information the system can transmit by reducing the number of wavelengths required to achieve 800 Gbps and 1.6 Tbps capacities.

As a result, Keysight and the research team successfully demonstrated record breaking baud rates – 310 GBaud using on-off keying modulation and 160 GBaud with PAM6 modulation – using amplification-free, externally modulated laser optical links that reduce overall power consumption. The demonstration was enabled by the new Keysight M8199B 256 GSa/s Arbitrary Waveform Generator that delivers 75 GHz bandwidth and 2.5 V output amplitude in combination with the 110 GHz Keysight UXR1104A Infiniium UXR-Series Oscilloscope.

Dr. Oskars Ozoliņš, RISE Research Institutes of Sweden, KTH and RTU, said: “Data center interconnects require simple and efficient solutions to reduce complexity. We demonstrated that using a simple solution such as an externally modulated laser with record baud rate for on-off keying, PAM4, and PAM16 is a very efficient solution for cost efficient links in data centers. With Keysight’s support we have been able to validate that our experiment works. Innovations like this are only possible when working side-by-side with partners like Keysight.”

Dr. Joachim Peerlings, Vice President of Network and Data Center Solutions at Keysight Technologies, said: “Keysight supports young talented researchers and is proud to contribute to the development of next generation datacom optical interfaces. Collaborations like this help to address the next leap in the technology wave.”

About Keysight Technologies

At Keysight (NYSE: KEYS), we inspire and empower innovators to bring world-changing technologies to life. As an S&P 500 company, we’re delivering market-leading design, emulation, and test solutions to help engineers develop and deploy faster, with less risk, throughout the entire product lifecycle. We’re a global innovation partner enabling customers in communications, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, automotive, semiconductor, and general electronics markets to accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Learn more at Keysight Newsroom and www.keysight.com.

Contacts

Geri Lynne LaCombe



Americas/Europe



+1 303 662 4748



geri_lacombe@keysight.com

Fusako Dohi



Asia



+81 42 660-2162



fusako_dohi@keysight.com