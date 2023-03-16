<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Keysight Announces Executive Leadership Transition
Business Wire

Keysight Announces Executive Leadership Transition

di Business Wire
  • Ron Nersesian to transition to Non-Executive Board Chair

SANTA ROSA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$KEYS #BoDKeysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) announced today that Ron Nersesian, the company’s Executive Chair of the Board of Directors, plans to transition to Non-Executive Chair as of May 1, 2023.

Nersesian has served as Keysight’s Executive Chairman since November 2019 and transitioned the role of Keysight President and Chief Executive Officer to Satish Dhanasekaran in May 2022. Nersesian has spent more than 30 years with the company and its predecessors.

“Serving as Keysight’s President and CEO from 2013 to 2022 and Executive Chair for the last year, has been one of my greatest honors and achievements,” said Ron Nersesian, Keysight’s Executive Chair. “Looking ahead, I strongly believe Keysight has exciting prospects to extend its track record of value creation for customers, shareholders, and employees.”

Under the leadership of Nersesian, Keysight has executed its software-centric solutions strategy by focusing on customer success, strengthening its differentiated solutions portfolio through increased R&D investments and acquisitions, and improving the results and durability of the business model. These actions have driven significant value creation, including a total shareholder return of approximately 500%, outpacing the S&P 500.

“On behalf of Keysight’s Board of Directors and employees, I want to thank Ron for his leadership and dedication to the company and our stakeholders, as well as his continued mentorship and support,” said Satish Dhanasekaran, Keysight’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Ron has created a high-performance culture that gives us an incredible foundation to build on as we focus on extending our software-centric solutions strategy to accelerate customers’ innovation and drive value creation. I look forward to continuing to partner with Ron in his capacity as Board Chair.”

About Keysight Technologies

At Keysight (NYSE: KEYS), we inspire and empower innovators to bring world-changing technologies to life. As an S&P 500 company, we’re delivering market-leading design, emulation, and test solutions to help engineers develop and deploy faster, with less risk, throughout the entire product lifecycle. We’re a global innovation partner enabling customers in communications, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, automotive, semiconductor, and general electronics markets to accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Learn more at Keysight Newsroom and www.keysight.com.

Source: IR-KEYS

Contacts

Andrea Mueller

+1 408 218–4754

andrea.mueller@keysight.com

Jason Kary

+1 707 577–6916

jason.kary@keysight.com

Articoli correlati

Turkey Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence Report: Market is Expected to Grow by 11.5% to Reach $1,924 Million in 2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Business Wire Business Wire -
DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Turkey Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Q1 2023 Update"...
Continua a leggere

GAN Schedules 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results Conference Call for March 30, 2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GAN Limited (the “Company” or “GAN”) (NASDAQ: GAN), a leading North American B2B technology provider of real...
Continua a leggere

Rapyuta Robotics, Maker of the Pick-Assist Robot, Launches “Put-to-Light” Function to Reduce Picking Errors, Increase Productivity

Business Wire Business Wire -
New features showcased at PROMAT 2023, March 20-23 CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rapyuta Robotics, Co., Ltd., the leading developer of collaborative pick-assist warehouse...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE
zendesk proactive messages

Zendesk, la messaggistica proattiva per migliorare l’interazione fra aziende e clienti

customer experience