Keysight and University of Malaga’s MobileNet join forces to Accelerate Open RAN Development with RAN Intelligent Controller Testing

Solution will serve to define models for rigorous testing of radio access network intelligent controllers and associated functions

Enables testing of the near-real-time and non-real-time functions of radio access network intelligent controllers

SANTA ROSA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$KEYS #5G—Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) announces that the University of Malaga, specifically the MobileNet: Mobile & Aerospace Networks Lab within the Telecommunications Institute (TELMA), has selected its RAN Intelligent Controller Test Solutions (RICtest). The solution will serve to create testing models for RAN Intelligent Controllers (RIC) covering both near-real-time RIC and non-real-time RIC for advanced network intelligence management functions.





As more operators move to Open RAN architecture, new test requirements are emerging. RICs are a critical component of controlling Open RANs and are comprised of two components, the near-real-time RIC for low-latency functionalities and the xApps it hosts, and the non-real-time RIC for less time-sensitive operations and rApps. In order to drive network innovation and to ensure interoperability, performance, and validation, testing RICs and their apps is essential.

By leveraging Keysight’s RICtest solution, MobileNet has successfully defined a crucial foundation for rigorous testing and training of RIC xApps / rApps implementing advanced AI / ML algorithms. The flexibility of the RICtest solution allows for experimentation in both open-loop and close-loop scenarios, enabling precise evaluation and optimization of these algorithms.

Keysight’s RICtest solution faithfully emulates all E2 node types standardized by the O-RAN Alliance, facilitating comprehensive testing of RIC functionalities at any scale. Additionally, it supports modeled measurements to test the AI and ML processing of xApps and rApps.

Sergio Fortes, Associate Professor, Telecoms+AI/ML Researcher for MobileNet / University of Málaga, said: “MobileNet continues to demonstrate its key position in 5G / 6G and Open RAN R&D. The RICtest solution complements the extensive set of testbeds and network infrastructure of the MobileNet team (including complete end-to-end 5G, vRAN, and Open RAN networks), which are crucial for supporting cutting-edge R&D activities, always in close collaboration with the private sector.”

Cao Peng, Vice President and General Manager for Keysight’s Wireless Test Group, said: “Keysight remains at the forefront of accelerating Open RAN deployments through cutting-edge test solutions. We are delighted to collaborate with the MobileNet team at the University of Malaga, assisting in the training of the xApps / rApps AI/ML algorithms and shaping its advanced management approaches using our virtualized RICtest solution.”

