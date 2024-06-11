Keysight and SmartViser Enable Testing for EU Energy Efficiency Index Labeling Regulation

Joint solution tests the energy efficiency of smartphones and tablets to meet labeling requirements

Solution allows designers to use the SmartViser viSer software with any Keysight UXM 5G Wireless Test Platform configuration to determine a device’s Energy Efficiency Index

SANTA ROSA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$KEYS #EEI—Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) and SmartViser have teamed up to provide device makers with a solution to test the Energy Efficiency Index (EEI) of smartphones and tablets to meet the European Union’s energy labeling mandate. With this joint solution, the SmartViser viSer test automation software for mobile devices can be used with any configuration of the Keysight UXM 5G Wireless Test Platform.





Under the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2023/1669, all smartphones and tablets sold in the EU after June 20, 2025, must have an EEI label. In order to meet this EU requirement, manufacturers must test these devices using the procedures described in the regulation to determine their battery consumption index. However, device makers need a plug-and-play EEI testing solution that works with their existing test setups.

To meet this need, Keysight and SmartViser have verified the integration of the two platforms to enable UXM 5G Wireless Test Platform users to use the viSer software to run automated test to thoroughly evaluate the battery consumption performance of a device.

The Keysight UXM 5G wireless test solution is a highly-integrated signaling test platform with multiformat stack support, rich processing power, and abundant radio frequency (RF) resources. Supporting 3GPP Release 15 and beyond, the UXM 5G wireless test solution enables engineers to establish a 5G call with a device under test in different 5G New Radio deployment modes. It also supports LTE, eMTC, Wi-Fi®, and C-V2X signaling formats.

Gilles Ricordel, CEO for SmartViser, said: “Since 2021, SmartViser has collaborated closely with EU authorities and policymakers to establish the criteria for EEI verification on smartphones and slate tablets, and SmartViser is proposing the viSer Application fulfilling such testing requirement. The integration of viSer with the Keysight UXM 5G Wireless Test Setup enables us to cater to the cellular ecosystem that uses Keysight for its device testing needs.”

Muthu Kumaran, General Manager for Keysight’s Device Acceptance Solutions, said: “This collaboration with SmartViser allows us to continue adding value to the equipment investments our customers make by providing valuable new features. With a quick upgrade, device makers can begin conducting EEI testing immediately to meet these EU labeling regulations with the equipment they already have on their bench. Not only will this help device makers achieve superior performance that will drive consumer preference for their products, but it will also address key sustainability challenges. As a company, we are pleased to facilitate this testing.”

Resources

About Keysight Technologies

At Keysight (NYSE: KEYS), we inspire and empower innovators to bring world-changing technologies to life. As an S&P 500 company, we’re delivering market-leading design, emulation, and test solutions to help engineers develop and deploy faster, with less risk, throughout the entire product lifecycle. We’re a global innovation partner enabling customers in communications, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, automotive, semiconductor, and general electronics markets to accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Learn more at Keysight Newsroom and www.keysight.com.

Contacts

Paul Erwin



Americas



+1 248 430 9075



paul.erwin@keysight.com

Fusako Dohi



Asia



+81 42 660-2162



fusako_dohi@keysight.com

Jenny Gallacher



Europe



+44 (0) 7800 737 982



jenny.gallacher@keysight.com