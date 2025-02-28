Keysight and Ericsson Collaborate to Establish a Pre-6G Test Setup Using Centimeter Wave Spectrum

The testbed establishes a cmWave communication link between an Ericsson pre-6G base station and test user equipment (UE) from Keysight

SANTA ROSA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$KEYS #6G--Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) and Ericsson establish a pre-6G radio access test setup with an Ericsson base station and Keysight’s test user equipment (UE) operating in the centimeter Wave (cmWave) frequency band.

Parts of the cmWave spectrum are being considered for future 6G networks. Frequencies between 7GHz and 15 GHz are especially attractive due to the availability of large bandwidths and the promise of improved coverage in addition to the higher frequency millimeter wave bands. These characteristics make cmWave well-suited for the high data rate, low latency applications 6G aims to enable. However, deploying cmWave presents challenges, such as spectrum-sharing and coexistence, as well as the need for advanced multiple input multiple output (MIMO) techniques to compensate for the increased path loss compared to today’s sub-6GHz networks.

Keysight and Ericsson have collaborated to address this challenge. The new testbed provides a lab-based environment enabling research into new physical layer and protocol features to advance 6G technology development in the cmWave frequency bands. This research will drive the advancement of 6G technology for the next generation of wireless communication. A live demonstration of this achievement will be showcased at Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2025.

Freddie Södergren, Head of Technology & Strategy, Business Area Networks, at Ericsson, said: “Evaluating the performance potential of new spectrum and exploring new and evolved technology concepts pre-6G standardization is a top priority for Ericsson. Our collaboration with Keysight enables us to take valuable steps forward on the journey towards realizing 6G by 2030.”

Giampaolo Tardioli, Vice President, 6G and Next Generation Technology at Keysight, said: “Our close collaboration with Ericsson is allowing both teams to explore 6G technology ahead of the standardization process. This work gives us a testbed from which we can explore future 6G solutions, helping to accelerate our customers’ time to market.”

