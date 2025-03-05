Keysight and Capgemini Accelerate Validation of Regenerative and Transparent Non-Terrestrial Network RAN

End-to-end validation of regenerative non-terrestrial network (NTN) Capgemini’s 5G O-RAN CU/DU framework, for robust operations in non-geostationary satellite orbit (NGSO) and low earth orbit (LEO) constellations

Addresses dynamic satellite movement and complex beamforming challenges, enhancing global connectivity and network performance

Achievement will be demonstrated at the Mobile World Congress 2025

SANTA ROSA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$KEYS #5G--Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is collaborating with Capgemini to integrate and validate 5G new radio (NR) non-terrestrial networks (NTN) in both transparent and regenerative modes. This collaboration aims to accelerate Capgemini’s development of its 5G NR NTN ready radio access network (RAN) framework. A demonstration of this achievement will be showcased at Keysight’s booth (#5F41 Hall 5) and Capgemini’s booth (#2K21 Hall 2) during Mobile World Congress 2025.

Regenerative NTN radio access networks (RANs) represent a significant leap in 5G technology. These networks amplify and process signals, enhancing communication quality and reliability. Testing regenerative NTN RANs presents unique challenges due to the need for seamless integration of terrestrial and satellite components, ensuring robust connectivity, and maintaining high performance across various environments.

Keysight’s UeSIM UE Emulation RAN solution effectively tackles the challenge of emulating multiple NTN-enabled user devices through its advanced integrated channel simulation capability. This solution allows the testing of NTN network protocols at scale, with precise orbit channel modeling, additionally enabling the realization and demonstration of the NTN Beam Management concept. By leveraging Keysight UeSIM UE Emulation RAN solution, Capgemini successfully tested its 5G NR NTN RAN software (in regenerative and transparent architecture) for LEO/MEO/GEO constellation usage.

Rajat Kapoor, Head of Software Frameworks at Capgemini Engineering, said: “Capgemini's 5G NR NTN software framework is compliant with 3GPP Rel-17/18 and O-RAN based architecture, and helps to accelerate the development of various Satellite based communication systems for different use cases for the Satcom industry. The validation and interoperability of our 5G NR NTN software framework for transparent and regenerative mode with key partners such as Keysight are crucial milestones, enabling swift progress to meet the escalating demand for 5G NR NTN deployment.”

Peng Cao, Vice President, and General Manager for Keysight's Wireless Test Group, said: “Validating regenerative NTN RANs is crucial for advancing the 5G industry, as it ensures reliable and high-quality communication in non-terrestrial networks. Our collaboration with Capgemini Engineering addresses the complexities of satellite communication, supporting the development of innovative solutions for the market.”

