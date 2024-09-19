Keysight Advances Software-Centric Solutions Strategy with Planned Acquisition of Synopsys’ Optical Solutions Group

Broadens Keysight’s growing design engineering software portfolio and computer-aided engineering capabilities.

Expands SAM with the addition of optical system design, analysis, simulation, and virtual prototyping solutions.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including review by regulatory authorities and the successful closing of Synopsys’ proposed acquisition of Ansys, which is pending regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the first half of 2025.

SANTA ROSA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) announced it has entered into a definitive agreement with Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) to acquire Synopsys’ Optical Solutions Group, a leading developer of optical design and analysis software tools. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including review by regulatory authorities and the successful closing of Synopsys’ proposed acquisition of Ansys, which is pending regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the first half of 2025.





The Optical Solutions Group will bring a suite of software solutions for optical systems design, analysis, simulation, and virtual prototyping, as well as a seasoned team with deep industry expertise. With the acquisition of this complementary business, Keysight will broaden its design engineering software portfolio and build on its core positions in radio frequency (RF) / microwave electronic design automation (EDA) and physics-based computer-aided engineering capabilities. Taken together, Keysight’s design engineering software and hardware test solutions enable customers to efficiently innovate, accurately predict real-world performance, and accelerate time-to-market.

Niels Faché, Vice President and General Manager, Keysight’s Design Engineering Software, said: “Given the increasing complexity of electronics design, Keysight is excited to expand its software simulation portfolio with the acquisition of Synopsys’ Optical Solutions Group. This acquisition will give us the capabilities to enable high-performance system use cases beyond electronics, including optics and photonics. We look forward to welcoming the business’ employees to Keysight when the transaction closes and working with them to address customers’ critical design challenges requiring multi-physics simulations to predict product performance.”

Ravi Subramanian, General Manager, Synopsys’ Systems Design Group, said: “We are proud of Synopsys’ Optical Solutions Group, which has developed leading optical design tools backed by an expert team of optical engineers and scientists. Keysight will be an excellent future steward for this team, and customers worldwide will benefit from continued, strong competition in the development and delivery of optical design solutions.”

