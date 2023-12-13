Keysight 400GE Network Cybersecurity Test Platform Validates Fortinet’s Hyperscale DDoS Defense Capabilities

Scalable test platform generates both legitimate and malicious traffic at multi-terabit, hyperscale volumes, realistically emulating DDoS attack mitigation of carrier-grade network loads

attack mitigation of carrier-grade network loads Facilitates the transition to 400GE and reduces costs by offering compatibility with existing infrastructure using 8x400GE test ports with fanout support to 200/100/50/40/25/10GE

Single pane of glass management simplifies test configuration and system upgrades, reducing overall test time and system maintenance









SANTA ROSA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$KEYS #APSM8400—Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) announces that Fortinet chose the Keysight APS-M8400 network cybersecurity test platform to validate the hyperscale distributed denial of service (DDoS) defense capabilities and carrier-grade performance of its FortiGate 4800F next generation firewall (NGFW). The APS-M8400 is the industry’s first and highest density 8-port 400GE Quad Small Form Factor Pluggable Double Density (QSFP-DD) network security test platform.

Carrier networks, data center operators and service providers are facing exponential growth in cyber-attacks, including DDoS attacks, which have increased by 40% in the last 6 months. The scope and scale of these DDoS attacks are also increasing, as evidenced by the recent, record-breaking Rapid Reset attack which peaked at 398 million requests per second (RPS).

Fortinet developed the FortiGate 4800F NGFW, which is powered by 16 NP7 network processors, to help carriers, data center operators, and service providers protect their critical network infrastructure and services from hyperscale DDoS attacks and other cybersecurity threats while continuing to process multi-terabit volumes of legitimate customer traffic driven by the growing adoption of 400GE. Needing an application and security test solution powerful enough to validate the carrier-grade performance and security capabilities of the FortiGate 4800F NGFW prior to deploying in a live customer network, Fortinet turned to Keysight’s APS-M8400.

Using the Keysight APS-M8400, Fortinet validated the cybersecurity capabilities of the FortiGate 4800F NGFW using:

Carrier-Grade Traffic Generation – The APS-M8400 platform generated 3 Tbps of legitimate and malicious traffic in a single test, validating the hyperscale firewall protection offered by the FortiGate 4800F, which successfully defended against an 800 Gbps layer 2-3 DDoS attack while continuing to deliver 2.2 Tbps of legitimate layer 4-7 traffic, without taxing CPU , memory usage, or system responsiveness.

– The APS-M8400 platform generated 3 Tbps of legitimate and malicious traffic in a single test, validating the hyperscale firewall protection offered by the FortiGate 4800F, which successfully defended against an 800 Gbps layer 2-3 DDoS attack while continuing to deliver 2.2 Tbps of legitimate layer 4-7 traffic, without taxing , memory usage, or system responsiveness. Port Density and Flexibility – Fortinet used all of the APS-M8400’s 8x400GE QSFD-DD interfaces to send traffic across all available 400GE test ports on the FortiGate 4800F. Each of the APS-M8400’s 8x400GE QSFD-DD interfaces can fan out to 200/100/50/40/25/10GE, offering Fortinet the flexibility to test multiple port configurations like the 12x200GE/100GE/40GE and up to 12x50GE/25GE/10GE test ports supported by the FortiGate 4800F.

– Fortinet used all of the APS-M8400’s 8x400GE QSFD-DD interfaces to send traffic across all available 400GE test ports on the FortiGate 4800F. Each of the APS-M8400’s 8x400GE QSFD-DD interfaces can fan out to 200/100/50/40/25/10GE, offering Fortinet the flexibility to test multiple port configurations like the 12x200GE/100GE/40GE and up to 12x50GE/25GE/10GE test ports supported by the FortiGate 4800F. Hyperscale Throughput and Scalability – The APS-M8400’s extensible aggregation of compute node resources and Field-Programmable Gate Array ( FPGA ) resources allowed Fortinet to scale up the test bed to generate the 3 Tbps of traffic needed to effectively test the FortiGate 4800F. The APS-M8400 features a pay-as-you-grow model, enabling users to scale in multi-chassis mode to generate more than 12 Tbps of layer 4-7 traffic, 3.2 Tbps of layer 2-3 traffic, 9.6 Tbps of Transport Layer Security (TLS) traffic, 20 billion concurrent connections, and 220 million connections per second of legitimate and malicious test traffic in a single test.

– The APS-M8400’s extensible aggregation of compute node resources and Field-Programmable Gate Array ( ) resources allowed Fortinet to scale up the test bed to generate the 3 Tbps of traffic needed to effectively test the FortiGate 4800F. The APS-M8400 features a pay-as-you-grow model, enabling users to scale in multi-chassis mode to generate more than 12 Tbps of layer 4-7 traffic, 3.2 Tbps of layer 2-3 traffic, 9.6 Tbps of Transport Layer Security (TLS) traffic, 20 billion concurrent connections, and 220 million connections per second of legitimate and malicious test traffic in a single test. Ease of Management – APS-M8400’s intuitive, single pane of glass management allowed Fortinet to simply and easily configure the multiple compute node and FPGA resources required to run a hyperscale, multi terabit test. This reduced their overall test time and system maintenance, freeing up users to focus on other critical efforts.

John Maddison, Executive Vice President of Products and Chief Marketing Officer, Fortinet, said: “The FortiGate 4800F is the industry’s fastest compact hyperscale firewall, offering carrier-grade performance and scalability to safeguard datacenters and service providers as cyberattacks continue to accelerate at an unprecedented pace. Powered by 16 of Fortinet’s custom built seventh-generation network processors, this NGFW delivers the necessary 400GE port density, multi-terabit application throughput, and session scalability to protect customers against DDoS attacks. This is validated by Keysight’s innovative APS-M8400 8x400GE cybersecurity test platform, proving that the FortiGate 4800F delivers the hyperscale performance and real-time threat protection our customers expect.”

Ram Periakaruppan, Vice President and General Manager, Keysight Network Test and Security Solutions, said: “Cybersecurity threats like DDoS attacks are continually increasing in scope, scale, and impact on their potential victims. It is vital that carriers, service providers and data centers protect their critical infrastructure from these attacks to continue serving the hyperscale volumes of legitime traffic that continue to grow at a rapid pace. Keysight’s APS-8400 helps network equipment manufacturers like Fortinet validate that their solutions are up to the task, delivering carrier-grade application and cybersecurity test loads in a flexible, 8x400GE solution that can grow with their changing needs.

Resources

About Keysight Technologies

At Keysight (NYSE: KEYS), we inspire and empower innovators to bring world-changing technologies to life. As an S&P 500 company, we’re delivering market-leading design, emulation, and test solutions to help engineers develop and deploy faster, with less risk, throughout the entire product lifecycle. We’re a global innovation partner enabling customers in communications, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, automotive, semiconductor, and general electronics markets to accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Learn more at Keysight Newsroom and www.keysight.com.

Contacts

Keysight Media Contacts

Paul Erwin



Americas



+1 248 430 9075



paul.erwin@keysight.com

Fusako Dohi



Asia



+81 42 660-2162



fusako_dohi@keysight.com

Jenny Gallacher



Europe



+44 (0) 7800 737 982



jenny.gallacher@keysight.com