Home Business Wire Keyloop completes the acquisition of Automotive Transformation Group (ATG)
Business Wire

Keyloop completes the acquisition of Automotive Transformation Group (ATG)

di Business Wire

READING, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Keyloop, a global automotive technology company, has today announced the completion of the acquisition of ATG, an innovative provider of automotive technology focused on omnichannel retail solutions. This follows the announcement of entering into a definitive agreement on 10th April 2024.




The acquisition is a significant step in accelerating the delivery of Keyloop’s Experience-First blueprint across the lifetime of vehicle ownership, supporting automotive retailers and OEMs in their delivery of exceptional customer experiences.

Tom Kilroy, CEO, Keyloop comments: Together, Keyloop and ATG combine to create an integrated technology portfolio that more completely connects the entire consumer automotive journey, helping retailers and OEMs improve customer experience via innovative solutions.”

Tim Smith, CEO, ATG comments: The announcement today is a testament to the inspirational and innovative team at ATG and the vision and commitment from Keyloop. I’m delighted to be joining the Executive Team at Keyloop and look forward to bringing our businesses together over the coming weeks for the benefit of all our customers.”

ATG is being advised by Houlihan Lokey and Taylor Wessing. Keyloop is being advised by King & Spalding and Paul Hastings LLP. ATG management were advised by Momentum Corporate Finance.

Editor’s Note:

About Keyloop:

Keyloop delivers cutting-edge solutions, tailored to the modern needs of auto retailers and OEMs alike. From the showroom to the workshop, and everything in between, its technology facilitates distinctive customer experiences between key systems, tools, and departments. With 40 years of automotive DNA, and a deep understanding of what it takes to drive success, Keyloop solutions are delivered in over 90 countries, and trusted by more than 18,000 retailers and 80 OEMs worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.keyloop.com. Download Keyloop’s latest whitepaper Revolutionising automotive retail through technology.

About Automotive Transformation Group (ATG):

As an innovative provider of retailing software to the automotive sector, Automotive Transformation Group (ATG) exists to make car-buying easy. With 20 years of experience, technology deployed across 80 countries, and over 13 billion digital interactions captured to date, they have developed a deep understanding of car-buying behaviour, which allows them to design consumer-first software for Retailers, OEMs, Financiers and Fleet Suppliers across the globe. For more information, please visit: atg.auto.

Contacts

For more information, contact:
Rachel Perry/Antonia Phillips
Keyloop PR
Rachel.perry@greentarget.co.uk
Antonia.phillips@greentarget.co.uk

Articoli correlati

Global Survey From Board Bridges Tech Trends, AI Opportunities, & Planning Imperatives

Business Wire Business Wire -
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#globalplanningsurvey--Board International has published its second annual Global Planning Survey. Based on insights from 1,500 business leaders across...
Continua a leggere

The True Cost of a Failed International Assignment: USD1.25 million – Highlighted in International SOS’ New Report

Business Wire Business Wire -
International SOS, with the support of KPMG, releases important insights into the true costs of failed international work assignments.LONDON--(BUSINESS...
Continua a leggere

The True Cost of a Failed International Assignment: USD1.25 million – Highlighted in International SOS’ New Report

Business Wire Business Wire -
International SOS, with the support of KPMG, releases important insights into the true costs of failed international work assignments.LONDON--(BUSINESS...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php