Keyfactor Unveils World’s First Certificate Risk Management Solution

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Keyfactor, the industry leader in digital trust for modern enterprises, today announced the upcoming launch of Command Risk Intelligence, ahead of its Keyfactor Tech Days conference. The new capability will be the world’s first certificate risk management solution. It provides unmatched visibility into every certificate in use and helps teams proactively identify and mitigate certificate-related risks before they disrupt business operations.

In developing these new risk intelligence capabilities, the Keyfactor team discovered the most common certificate risks to an organization’s online presence include certificates with long lifespans (one in every 13 certificates have lifespans over 2 years), certificates without key usage (one in every 25 certificates), certificates with negative serial numbers (one in every 27 certificates), and unsanctioned domain usage. Certificates without key usage are a particularly prevalent certificate risk. These certificates do not explicitly include a key usage field, allowing anyone holding the private key to be trusted. Domain usage is also a major concern because unsanctioned certificates could indicate the presence of shadow IT or be used in phishing attacks.

Command Risk Intelligence equips security teams with:

Enhanced Visibility with Advanced Discovery: By augmenting Keyfactor’s existing Command discovery with the world’s largest Internet certificate database, teams gain complete visibility of all known and unknown certificates.

By augmenting Keyfactor’s existing Command discovery with the world’s largest Internet certificate database, teams gain complete visibility of all known and unknown certificates. Certificate Risk Insights and Remediation Tracking: By delivering a dynamic risk score with risk details, teams can understand why their current certificates present risk and track remediation over time.

By delivering a dynamic risk score with risk details, teams can understand why their current certificates present risk and track remediation over time. Actionable Intelligence for Prioritized Remediation Efforts: Teams can take action to remediate risks through integrated search and automation capabilities right from Keyfactor Command, streamlining operations and ensuring prioritized remediation based on risk.

“Certificates are the backbone of trust, but only when issued, managed, secured and governed properly,” said Ted Shorter, CTO, Keyfactor. “Keyfactor's strong certificate discovery capabilities manage large amounts of certificate data, empowering organizations with incredible visibility. Our new risk intelligence capabilities are an exciting step forward, providing actionable insights into an organization's hidden risks to further secure its digital trust footprint.”

Command Risk Intelligence’s capabilities identify and assess a wide range of PKI and certificate risks, laying the groundwork to build a robust digital footprint. This will be critical as businesses begin their post-quantum cryptography (PQC) transition due to the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) setting 2030 as the official deprecation deadline for transitioning away from legacy algorithms. Command Risk Intelligence supports organizations in establishing digital trust and building an accurate cryptographic inventory, helping them address critical risks ahead of a successful PQC transition.

