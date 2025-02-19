Keyfactor Reveals Speakers for Keyfactor Tech Days Event in March

2024 TIME 100 Impact Awardee Kay Firth-Butterfield Will be the Opening Keynote Speaker at This Year’s Major Digital Trust and Technology Event

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Keyfactor, the identity-first security solution for modern enterprises, today announced the speaker lineup for its upcoming Keyfactor Tech Days event in Miami Beach, Florida, from Tuesday, March 4 to Wednesday, March 5, 2025. Keyfactor’s signature event brings together digital trust and technology leaders from around the world, and will feature inspiring keynotes, interactive sessions, and hands-on workshops designed to address major trends reshaping digital security and comprehensive strategies for organizations to proactively prepare for disruption on the horizon and secure their digital future.

Kay Firth-Butterfield, CEO of Good Tech Advisory and 2024 TIME 100 Impact Awardee, will be this year’s opening keynote at Keyfactor Tech Days. She will present on technology advancements revolutionizing the world, including AI and quantum computing. The closing keynote speaker will be Gary Foote, CIO, MoneyGram Haas, F1 Team. He will conclude the event by exploring the cutting-edge technology that drives a Formula 1 team - from safeguarding critical data to coordinating high-stakes race-day operations, and more.

The impressive speaker lineup will feature many Keyfactor team members and also include:

Blair Canavan , Director, Alliances, PQC Portfolio, Thales

, Director, Alliances, PQC Portfolio, Thales Bryce Newbold , IT Security Engineer, Zoom

, IT Security Engineer, Zoom Dimitris Zacharopoulos , PKI Manager, Harica

, PKI Manager, Harica Gary Landau , Field CISO, Unisys

, Field CISO, Unisys Hitesh Patel , Principal Platform Security Engineer, Zoom

, Principal Platform Security Engineer, Zoom Jaime Gomez Garcia, Head of Quantum & Director of Architecture and Blockchain, Santander Bank

Head of Quantum & Director of Architecture and Blockchain, Santander Bank Jason Slack , Director of Engineering, Truepic

, Director of Engineering, Truepic Kapil Gupta , Principal Security Architect, ServiceNow

, Principal Security Architect, ServiceNow Kevin Ha , Vice President, Encryption Engineering, M&T Bank

, Vice President, Encryption Engineering, M&T Bank Miguel Martinez , Co-Founder & Chief Technology Officer, Chainloop

, Co-Founder & Chief Technology Officer, Chainloop Narendra Pallolla , Head of Global Cybersecurity Infrastructure, Gallagher

, Head of Global Cybersecurity Infrastructure, Gallagher Olaf Rohleder , Systems Engineer, Grenke

, Systems Engineer, Grenke Panos Kampanakis , Cybersecurity Engineer, AWS

, Cybersecurity Engineer, AWS Ray Harishabkar, Vice President & IBM Fellow, IBM

Vice President & IBM Fellow, IBM Rich Gocheco , Senior Manager of System Engineering, DocuSign

, Senior Manager of System Engineering, DocuSign Richard Reisbick , Chief Technology Officer, FreeWave Technologies

, Chief Technology Officer, FreeWave Technologies Russ Housley , Founder and Owner, Vigil Security

, Founder and Owner, Vigil Security Ryan Thomas , Director, Lightship Security

, Director, Lightship Security Saba Hamedi , Cybersecurity Product Director, Morgan Stanley

, Cybersecurity Product Director, Morgan Stanley Shreya Uchil , VP of Product Management, Symmera

, VP of Product Management, Symmera Srinivas Kumar , CEO, Symmera

, CEO, Symmera Steve Hanna , Distinguished Engineer, Infineon Technologies

, Distinguished Engineer, Infineon Technologies Sudha Iyer , Chief Cybersecurity Architect, Digital Assets, Data, Citi

, Chief Cybersecurity Architect, Digital Assets, Data, Citi Sushil Alhat , Senior PKI Engineer, Dotsquares Technologies

, Senior PKI Engineer, Dotsquares Technologies Victor Mateu , Chief Researcher of the Cryptography Research Center, Technology Innovation Institute

, Chief Researcher of the Cryptography Research Center, Technology Innovation Institute Vladimir Soukharev , Vice President, Cryptographic Research and Development, InfoSec Global

, Vice President, Cryptographic Research and Development, InfoSec Global Zubin Devnani, Lead PKI & Cyber Security Operations, Dotsquares

With the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) setting an official deadline of 2035 for transitioning away from legacy encryption, post-quantum cryptography (PQC) is top of mind as organizations race against the clock to protect against quantum threats. However, many still have questions about what these changes mean for their data security and their existing systems. Keyfactor Tech Days offers an opportunity for organizations to explore the latest strategies for implementing robust public key infrastructure (PKI), digital trust, and software security, while networking with peers to find resources for PQC planning.

“It has been incredible to witness Keyfactor Tech Days become the cornerstone industry event it is today. The event opens the floor for global leaders and key decision makers to connect and hold critical discussions around the evolving digital trust and PKI landscape,” said Jordan Rackie, CEO, Keyfactor. “This year’s prestigious speaker lineup is a testament to the value and impact of these conversations, heightened in the tumultuous age of AI and PQC. Keyfactor Tech Days unites us to tackle these challenges head-on, driving innovation and collaboration like never before.”

For the first time at this event, Keyfactor will present the Digital Trust Awards to celebrate organizations and individuals driving innovation and excellence in digital trust. Award winners represent the top trailblazers in PKI, certificate lifecycle automation, post-quantum security, digital signing, and crypto-agility.

This year’s Keyfactor Tech Days is supported by an esteemed group of sponsors: Accutive Security, AWS, Dotsquares, Fortanix, IBM, InfoSec Global, Liquid PC, Quantum PKI, Quside, Securosys, Thales, and Utimaco.

To register for Keyfactor Tech Days, please visit: https://www.keyfactor.com/events/tech-days-2025/#register.

