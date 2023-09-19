Kevin Higgins, Former CIA Chief of Staff, Joins Sayari Advisory Board

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sayari, a counterparty and supply chain risk intelligence company, announced today the appointment of Kevin Higgins as an Advisory Board Member. As a senior executive of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA)’s Directorate of Operations, Mr. Higgins brings to Sayari unparalleled experience in confronting critical national security challenges and emerging threats. His specialized knowledge will inform innovative tactics for Sayari’s government customers working to keep essential technologies away from illicit actors and corporate customers grappling with the influx of regulations resulting from today’s complex geopolitical landscape.





“There is no better time for me to join Sayari than at this urgent inflection point in the nation’s nuanced strategic technological de-risking from China,” Mr. Higgins said. “Export controls on complex transnational networks have never been more important to national security. Sayari’s innovation in global supply chain technology is instrumental in protecting economic interests, safeguarding against international crime, and combating modern slavery.”

Mr. Higgins’ three decades of distinguished public service have been recognized with awards from three separate presidential administrations. He served in several senior executive leadership roles in the foreign field and at CIA Headquarters and retired as Chief of Staff to CIA Director William J. Burns. During his time in the intelligence community, Mr. Higgins confronted some of the most intractable national security challenges and emerging threats to the U.S. and supported the Director in the establishment of two priority mission centers focused on China and emerging technologies. Mr. Higgins has led thousands of officers, managed multi-billion-dollar budgets, recruited and mentored new talent, and incorporated a range of technologies to meet critical mission requirements. He is widely recognized for integrating his entrepreneurial mindset and unique global insights to improve decision-making, problem-solving, and innovative solutions for mission-driven technology.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kevin to the Sayari team,” said Farley Mesko, Sayari CEO and co-founder. “In this time of emerging and complex geopolitical challenges, his expertise is key to navigating mission-critical national security decisions. We look forward to reaffirming our commitment to top-tier expertise for our government customers with this expansion of our team.”

Mr. Higgins joins Sayari during a time of tremendous growth for the company. The reach of Sayari’s platform now includes more than 5,000 users from the U.S. and European governments as well as Fortune 100 corporations. Sayari was recently named to the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing and most successful private companies in the U.S., a key indicator of enterprise market adoption and technology maturity. Moving up more than 500 places since its ranking in 2022 is a clear sign of Sayari’s expanding reputation in the risk intelligence market as the world’s leading provider of global corporate and trade data.

