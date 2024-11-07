Kentik Recognized as a Value Leader in 2024 EMA Radar™ Report for Network Operations Observability

EMA ranks Kentik in the report’s top category for strong product performance and cost efficiency.

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#kubernetes—Kentik, the leading network observability company trusted by digital businesses and network operators, today announced that it has been recognized as a Value Leader in the 2024 EMA Radar™ Report for Network Operations Observability, affirming its position as an essential solution for enterprise network and cloud teams managing and operating complex infrastructures worldwide.





“Our approach — building an AI-powered end-to-end observability platform for modern networks — is resonating strongly with large enterprises and service providers,” said Christoph Pfister, Chief Product Officer at Kentik. “It’s an honor to be named as a Value Leader in EMA’s 2024 Network Operations Observability Radar Report, and we’re excited to continue helping network, cloud, and infrastructure teams reduce costs, improve availability and performance, and ensure security.”

​​With insights to guide strategic selection, the 2024 EMA Radar™ Report for Network Operations Observability provides network infrastructure and operations decision-makers with a trusted resource for identifying network observability solutions best aligned with their organization’s goals and network requirements. The report represents a detailed analysis developed from end-user interviews, an expansive vendor survey, and one-on-one product demonstrations.

Among the 14 vendors reviewed, Kentik is one of only three recognized as a Value Leader while achieving the highest category for Vendor Strength. Performing well across all EMA’s criteria categories, Kentik received an “outstanding” score in eight areas, including proof of concept (POC) support, customer training, product resiliency, integrations, and active controls.

EMA cited Kentik’s recent innovations — integrated GenAI, modern NMS, and multi-cloud traffic optimization — as strongly aligned with EMA’s view of the network observability market. Additionally, Kentik’s proven ability to scale to the world’s largest networks through its global sensor network, embedded in the internet and major cloud providers, all delivered through a SaaS deployment, was highlighted as platform strengths.

“Kentik has a long history of being an independent network observability company with a singular mission — to make life better for those connecting our world. I believe they are demonstrating success with that mission, and Kentik is poised with the right priorities — including network AI — to continue its culture of innovation for network and cloud teams,” said Shamus McGillicuddy, EMA’s VP of Research, Network Infrastructure and Operations.

The 2024 EMA Radar™ Report for Network Operations Observability is now available for download here: https://www.kentik.com/go/analyst-report/ema-radar-report-network-operations-observability/. To learn more about Kentik’s network observability platform, visit https://www.kentik.com/.

About Kentik

Kentik is a leading observability company across the network, infrastructure, and cloud. Our platform is a must-have for the network front line, whether digital business, corporate IT, or service provider. Network professionals turn to Kentik to plan, run, and fix any network, relying on our infinite granularity, AI-driven insights, and fast search. Kentik makes sense of network, infrastructure, cloud, host and container flow, internet routing, performance tests, and network metrics. We show IT what they need to know about their network performance, health, and security to make their business-critical services shine. Market leaders like Akamai, Booking.com, Dropbox, and Zoom rely on Kentik for network observability. Visit us at kentik.com and follow us at @kentikinc.

