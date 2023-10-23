Kentik Network Observability Now Available in Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to Kentik in order to understand everything about the network from cloud to data center.

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cloud—Kentik, the network observability company, today announced the availability of its industry leading solution on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace to enable enterprises to answer any question about their hybrid cloud networks. Microsoft Azure customers can now enjoy the additional benefits of simplified procurement the Azure Marketplace offers through consolidated billing, custom pricing, and terms.





The availability of Kentik on Azure Marketplace enables enterprise customers to have complete visibility into the health and performance of their networks across data centers, containers, and clouds; rapidly troubleshoot even the most complex networking issues, and ensure high quality customer experiences.

“We’re proud to bring the industry’s most powerful network observability solution to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace,” said Jim Frey, vice president partner marketing at Kentik. “Our customers are moving strategic applications and infrastructure to Azure, and are demanding fully integrated network observability to, from, and within their cloud deployments. Now they can greatly simplify obtaining Kentik’s advanced solution via Azure Marketplace to meet those needs.”

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions ready to use. Kentik’s Network Observability platform is now available in the Azure Marketplace.

About Kentik

Kentik is the leading observability company across the network, infrastructure, and cloud. Our platform is a must-have for the network front line, whether digital business, corporate IT or service provider. Network professionals turn to Kentik to plan, run and fix any network, relying on our infinite granularity, AI-driven insights and fast search. Kentik makes sense of network, infrastructure, cloud, host and container flow, internet routing, performance tests and network metrics. We show IT what they need to know about their network performance, health and security to make their business-critical services shine. Market leaders like Akamai, Booking.com, Dropbox, and Zoom rely on Kentik for network observability. Visit us at kentik.com and follow us at @kentikinc.

Contacts

Adam LaGreca



Founder of 10KMedia



adam@10kmedia.co