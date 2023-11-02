Kentik and nLogic Join Forces to Deliver Network Observability to Nordic Service Providers and Enterprises

SAN FRANCISCO & OSLO, Norway–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#kubernetes—Kentik, the network observability company, and nLogic AS today announced that they have completed a partnership agreement. The relationship will allow direct collaboration to promote and deliver Kentik’s network observability solutions to forward-looking service providers and enterprises across the Nordics region.





As a longstanding supplier of high quality, essential technologies and services, nLogic AS believes that the Kentik solution will fill an important role within its range of offerings. “Kentik offers a best-in-class approach to scalable, intelligent network traffic analytics and performance monitoring,” said Erlend Bonesvoll, CEO, nLogic Group. “We are particularly excited to work with such a proven, advanced solution that is already making a daily difference for so many organizations around the world.”

“The Kentik Network Observability Platform is a game-changer, offering a host of features and benefits that make it the ideal choice for businesses looking to optimize their network operations. Kentik stands out as a leading solution, who is focused on assisting ISP/MSP and modern enterprises in better understanding their networks and what traffic they carry, and how to improve performance and utilization to get the absolute best from their infrastructure,” said Claus Fonnesbek, network specialist, nLogic Denmark.

“At Kentik, we continue to seek and engage the most influential and effective partners,” said Jeremy Nicholls, vice president global channels at Kentik. “The team at nLogic has been fantastic and, given their years of experience delivering high value networking solutions to their clients, this relationship was a natural fit for Kentik.”

The two companies will work together to address the needs of enterprises and service providers starting immediately, including joint presence at a number of field technical conference events. The next event will be the nLogic Service Provider Days program in Oslo on November 8, 2023. Interested parties may register at https://www.nlogic.no/kurs-seminar/service-provider-days/

About Kentik Technologies, Inc.

Kentik is the leading observability company across the network, infrastructure, and cloud. Our platform is a must-have for the network front line, whether digital business, corporate IT, or service provider. Network professionals turn to Kentik to plan, run, and fix any network, relying on our infinite granularity, AI-driven insights, and fast search. Kentik makes sense of network, infrastructure, cloud, host and container flow, internet routing, performance tests, and network metrics. We show IT what they need to know about their network performance, health, and security to make their business-critical services shine. Market leaders like Akamai, Booking.com, Dropbox, and Zoom rely on Kentik for network observability. More information is available at www.kentik.com

About nLogic AS

nLogic is your trusted network, security and data centre partner. With over 15 years of experience and expertise, nLogic delivers not only products, but also valuable expertise through support and consulting services. nLogic was established in 2007 by experienced people from some of Norway’s leading IT companies as a response to the lack of quality focus in the industry. The founders believed that customers deserved products and solutions of much higher quality than the major players in the market were able to deliver. The Swedish subsidiary nLogic Sweden AB was established in 2020. The Danish subsidiary, nLogic Denmark ApS, was established in 2022. More information is available at www.nlogic.no

