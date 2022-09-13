Kensington Marks 30 Years as Industry Leader in Physical Device Security

BURLINGAME, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#antipick–For three decades, Kensington®, a worldwide leader of desktop computing and mobility solutions for IT, business, and home office professionals and The Professionals’ Choice, has maintained its role as the industry trailblazer in the development of innovative physical security solutions for laptops, peripherals and mobile devices. The inventor of the laptop lock slot, Kensington has maintained market leadership by solving the security challenges posed by the rapid evolution in mobile devices with innovative solutions that have set the standard for robust, reliable device security.

Delivering Protection and Peace-of-Mind for Three Decades

Since inventing the Kensington Security Slot and launching the original MicroSaver® Lock in 1992, more than 30 million Kensington locks have been sold around the world. The company’s portfolio of industry-leading locking solutions has evolved along with technology devices over the three decades to provide robust, industry-standard anti-theft protection that is compatible with 99 percent of laptops, projectors, printers and monitors with security lock slots.

Addressing the challenge of securing a new generation of compact devices from technology leaders including HP, Lenovo, ASUS and others, Kensington created the Nano Security Slot, which is seventy percent smaller than the traditional slot, to secure ultra-thin and lightweight devices and desktop peripherals. Quickly becoming the new physical security standard for these next-generation devices, Kensington’s Slim NanoSaver® 2.0 Keyed Locks, winner of the prestigious Red Dot Award: Product Design 2022, feature an innovative cable head design that enables ultra-thin and 2-in-1 laptops to lie flat and stable on the surface to provide robust theft-protection without raising the device off of the surface or blocking ports.

The Strongest, Most Reliable Locks on the Market

While the sight of a lock can provide an effective visual deterrent, enterprise-level security requires a solution that is designed and tested end-to-end from the cable through to the lock head to eliminate vulnerabilities and earn the reputation of being the industry’s strongest and most reliable locks. Verified to exceed industry standards, all Kensington keyed and combination locks, which are covered by an industry-leading five-year warranty, are subjected to rigorous testing in a controlled environment by a third-party organization with multiple samples of each lock being stressed until failure to identify failure points.

Kensington cables are constructed of twisted carbon steel and coated to protect working surfaces from scratches. To ensure that the cable cannot be cut or pulled apart easily, third-party tensile testing applies a pulling pressure to measure the strength of the cable, and the cable is subjected to a minimum shear cut testing of 1,000 pounds of force.

Kensington Lock Cable Type Use Diameter

(mm) Strands

(# of strands X # of wires) Minimum Tensile Strength (Pounds) Standard Most commonly used cable lock for laptops and tablet 4.4 5.0 7×7 7×19 1000 Desktop Peripheral Kit Locking multiple peripherals (Monitor, Desktop Computer, Wired Keyboard, Wired Mouse) 6.5 7×7 1000 Ultra Superior strength, thicker carbon steel cable 8-10 6×7 3×7 1,500 Coiled Travel/portable locks 3.5 7×7 250

Equally important to the strength of the cable is the ability of the lock head to stay engaged in a device’s security slot when pulled. Kensington locks are designed and tested to withstand a minimum straight pull force of 200 pounds and 400 pounds side pull. Testing involves pulls from the right and left sides, and up and down, until the lock is damaged. Kensington even conducts testing to ensure the cosmetic integrity of its locks over time. Kensington locks are designed and tested to withstand extreme temperatures ranging from -22 to 149 degrees Fahrenheit, cable and lock tip rotations up to 8,000 cycles, repeated drops from five feet, repeated impacts from over three feet, vibration testing, and various additional tests on keyed and combination lock heads.

Relationships with Technology Leaders Ensure Optimal Fit and Function

Kensington has worked closely with device manufacturers for three decades to design robust, reliable lock solutions for the ever-evolving array of laptops, peripherals and mobile devices for businesses and consumers. By working closely with these technology leaders, Kensington is able to design locking solutions that set the industry bar for device theft-protection while maintaining the full functionality and usability of the devices in the office and on the road.

All Locks Are Not Created Equal: Kensington’s Commitment to Innovation

Since inventing the laptop security slot, Kensington’s commitment to innovation has enabled the company to deliver to end users locking solutions that provide the highest levels of security while maintaining the full usability and function of their mobile devices and peripherals.

Unique to Kensington’s keyed locks, the company’s patented Hidden Pin™ technology is an anti-pick feature that ensures the lock cannot be tampered with. Kensington NanoSaver laptop locks use a unique Cleat™ Locking Technology that works similar to cycling cleats to securely grip the interior walls of a device’s Nano Slot, creating a strong connection between the device frame and lock to resist and deter theft. The slim nano lock head on Kensington NanoSaver locks swivel to enable ultra-thin devices to lie flat on a surface for ease-of-use without blocking ports.

About Kensington

Kensington is a leading provider of desktop and mobile device accessories, trusted by IT, educators, business, and home office professionals around the world for more than 40 years. Kensington strives to anticipate the needs and challenges of the ever-evolving workplace and craft professional-tier award-winning solutions for organizations committed to providing peak professionals the tools they need to thrive. The company prides itself as The Professionals’ Choice, and on its core values surrounding design, quality, and support.

In office and mobile environments, Kensington’s extensive portfolio of award-winning products provides trusted security, desktop productivity innovations, professional video conferencing, and ergonomic well-being.

Headquartered in Burlingame, California, Kensington is the inventor and a worldwide leader in laptop security locks. Kensington is a division of ACCO Brands, the Home of Great Brands Built by Great People, which designs, manufactures and markets consumer and end-user products that help people work, learn, play and thrive. In addition to Kensington®, ACCO Brands’ widely recognized brands include AT-A-GLANCE®, Five Star®, Leitz®, Mead®, PowerA®, Swingline®, Tilibra and many others. More information about ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) can be found at www.accobrands.com.

Kensington, MicroSaver and NanoSaver are registered trademarks of ACCO Brands. Cleat, Hidden Pin and Kensington The Professionals Choice are all trademarks of ACCO Brands. All other registered and unregistered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

© 2022 Kensington Computer Products Group, a division of ACCO Brands. All rights reserved.

