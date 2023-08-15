Kensington Announces Availability of Award-Winning, Thumb-Operated Trackball Designed for First-Time Users

The Award-Winning, Ergonomically-Designed, Pro Fit® Ergo Trackballs Are Affordable, Flexible Solutions that Simplify Migration to the Many Benefits of Trackball Technology

BURLINGAME, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#bluetooth—Kensington, a worldwide leader of desktop computing and mobility solutions for IT, business, and home office professionals, today announced availability of the Pro Fit® Ergo TB450 and TB550 Trackballs, affordable entry-level, thumb-operated wireless trackballs for everyday office workers and home users. Recipients of the prestigious international 2023 Red Dot Design Award for product design, the new trackballs are ideal for users who want to improve wrist and forearm alignment or work in tight spaces with limited desktop space.









Compatible with Windows and macOS, the Pro Fit Ergo TB450 and TB550 Trackballs combine the feel of a wireless mouse with the convenience and accuracy of an advanced trackball. The ergonomic design was derived from a clay sculpture to perfectly fit the contour and natural angle of the human hand, placing the hand in a natural vertical position to improve wrist and forearm alignment for all-day comfort and optimal function.

The Pro Fit Ergo TB450 Trackball (K72194WW; $49.99 MSRP) features five programmable buttons, and provides the familiar left click, right click, and scroll wheel of a traditional mouse to ease the transition to the trackball. The energy-efficient wireless trackball provides long battery life of up to 18 months using 2.4GHz or up to 15 months when using Bluetooth® Low Energy (LE) connectivity.

The Pro Fit Ergo TB550 Trackball (K72196WW; $69.99 MSRP) offers seven programmable buttons and adds an enhanced, customizable 4D scroll wheel that provides intuitive four-direction scrolling; scroll left, right, up, and down, to provide a comfortable user experience. The rechargeable battery provides up to four months of battery life with a single charge.

Benefits and features of the Pro Fit Ergo Trackballs include:

“While the ergonomic and space-saving benefits of using trackballs are well-documented, the unique form factors and comparatively higher price points of trackballs, can be intimidating for users who are accustomed to using a traditional computer mouse,” explained Lisa Schuiteboer-Shuler, Global Marketing, Manager, Product Marketing at Kensington. “These new trackballs provide users with an affordable solution that features a familiar mouse-like look and feel to enable a seamless migration for experiencing the many benefits of trackball technology.”

The Kensington Pro Fit Ergo TB450 and TB550 Trackballs are available at Amazon. Learn more about Kensington’s comprehensive portfolio of products and solutions for consumers and businesses, visit www.kensington.com.

