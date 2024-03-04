Ken Johnson Appointed Cable One Chief Operating Officer

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cable One, Inc. (NYSE: CABO) (the “Company” or “Cable One”) today announced that Ken Johnson has been appointed Chief Operating Officer by its Board of Directors. Johnson, who previously served as the Company’s Chief Technology & Innovation Officer, has more than 25 years of industry experience, having held executive leadership positions over technology and operations for companies of considerable size and complexity.









Since joining Cable One in 2018 upon the Company’s acquisition of NewWave Communications, Johnson has been an integral member of the senior executive team. Under his leadership, Cable One is leveraging technology to transform how it grows the business, delivers its customer experience promise and readies itself for the future. As COO, Johnson will add Residential and Business Services to his set of responsibilities.

“I am excited for Ken to assume this role and look forward to continuing to partner with him. Not only does he have a deep understanding of the challenges our industry faces today, Ken also possesses the strategic foresight to think innovatively about future opportunities to grow our business,” said Julie Laulis, Cable One President and CEO. “Importantly, Ken embodies our Cable One values and believes in our Purpose of connecting our customers and communities to what matters most. His extensive experience and background in the telecom industry will be invaluable as we continue to execute on our long-term philosophy of delivering balanced growth and significant free cash flow.”

Johnson’s appointment is effective March 1, 2024.

