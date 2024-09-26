Kemira Partners with ISN® to Enhance Contractor Safety and Compliance

Global leader in sustainable chemical solutions for water-intensive industries selects ISNetworld® to streamline contractor and vendor management

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ISN, the global leader in contractor and supplier information management, announced that Kemira, a global leader in sustainable chemical solutions for water-intensive industries, has selected ISNetworld as its primary contractor information management platform. ISN will assist Kemira with standardizing its vendor management program and streamlining processes across multiple business units.





“At Kemira, we believe every individual has the power to drive change. Our people are the driving force in helping us create a more sustainable future through chemistry, and their safety is our top priority,” said Manuel Moreau, VP Operations, Coagulants NA. “By partnering with ISN, we can ensure that the vendors and contractors we engage consistently meet rigorous safety and compliance standards, supporting our commitment to operational excellence and a safe environment for all workers.”

Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, with a regional headquarters in Atlanta, GA, Kemira provides best-suited products and services to improve their customers’ product quality, process, and resource efficiency. The company implemented ISNetworld in January 2024 for its water business division, marking a significant step in enhancing its vendor management capabilities, and plans to expand its use of ISNetworld to its pulp and paper division.

“We look forward to working closely with Kemira to expand its use of ISNetworld, to help increase worker safety throughout the chemicals industry,” said Brittany Surine, Vice President at ISN. “By leveraging our CultureSight® program, Kemira will be able to assess feedback from employees and contractors to evaluate its safety culture perceptions and make data-driven decisions to enhance safety and compliance across its operations.”

About ISN



ISN is the global leader in contractor and supplier information management, with more than 20 years of experience connecting more than 800 Hiring Clients in capital-intensive industries with 80,000+ active contractors and supplier customers to promote safety, health and sustainability in the workplace. ISN’s brands include ISNetworld, a global online contractor and supplier management platform that helps capital-intensive industries connect with safe reliable contractors, Transparency-One®, a responsible sourcing platform built to bring transparency to supply chain management, and Empower®, a worker-level app built to keep workers moving forward. ISN collects health and safety, procurement, insurance, quality, supply chain, sourcing and regulatory information from contractors and suppliers and incorporates a level of due diligence to the supply chain management process through ISN’s Review and Verification Services (RAVS) subject matter experts who review and verify contractor and supplier information.

ISN has 14 offices around the globe which provide award-winning support and training for its customers in more than 85 countries. ISN takes pride in leading worldwide efforts to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of contractor and supplier management systems and in serving as a world-class forum for sharing industry best practices, benchmarking performance, providing data insights among its members and helping decision makers, including board members, ensure contractor and supplier risk is assessed and monitored. For more information, visit http://www.isn.com.

About Kemira



Kemira is a global leader in sustainable chemical solutions for water-intensive industries. Its customers include industrial and municipal water treatment operators and participants in the pulp & paper industry, among others. Kemira provides the best-suited products and services to improve its customers’ product quality, process, and resource efficiency. In 2023, Kemira had annual revenue of around EUR 3.4 billion and approximately 5,000 employees. Kemira shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. www.kemira.com.

Contacts

Media Contact

Taylor Odekirk



Walker Sands for ISN



isnpr@walkersands.com