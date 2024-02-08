Kellum Medical Group to Leverage Sunoh.ai Medical AI Scribe Integrated With eClinicalWorks EHR to Streamline Clinical Documentation

Texas-based family medicine practice selects Sunoh.ai to improve focus on patient care and avoid physician burnout

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–eClinicalWorks®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR, today announced that Texas-based Kellum Medical Group will leverage the medical AI scribe Sunoh.ai to save physicians time on clinical documentation and to improve patient engagement. This EHR-agnostic ambient listening technology is available to Kellum Medical Group through the eClinicalWorks integration with the Sunoh.ai dictation software.





Kellum Medical Group is a trusted medical clinic offering comprehensive, high-quality primary and urgent care services, hormone therapy, and weight loss services in San Antonio, Texas. The practice caters to all age groups, from newborns to the elderly, with a commitment to serve the local community with a patient-centric approach, offering walk-in and same-day appointments for utmost convenience. Their mission is to improve the health and well-being of their patients by providing exceptional care, and they have a dedicated and experienced team of professionals who work diligently to meet their patients’ needs.

Sunoh.ai offers Kellum Medical Group’s providers a unique and immersive experience during a patient encounter. The ambient listening technology seamlessly and discreetly transcribes conversations between doctors and patients using natural language processing tools so providers can spend more time with patients while reducing the substantial administrative burden of documenting patient information.

“It is critical to help save our providers from burnout caused by intricate clinical documentation,” said Nancy Kellum, executive, Kellum Medical Group. “By implementing Sunoh.ai at our clinic, we aim to streamline clinical workflows and enhance patient care by allowing our providers to focus more time on patients and less on documentation. We have never used any scribe service before and look forward to using Sunoh’s AI dictation for our practice. Hopefully, it will improve the quality of care and the overall practice efficiency.”

“It is an exciting time in healthcare thanks to AI-driven, ambient listening technology like Sunoh.ai,” says Saurabh Singh, VP of Sunoh.ai. “Sunoh.ai is transforming the visit experience for doctors and patients. Available with any EHR system, it simplifies clinical workflows, increases efficiency, and gives our customers a competitive advantage, thereby placing them at the forefront of the healthcare service industry.”

About Kellum Medical Group

For more than 40 years, Kellum Medical Group has fostered lifelong relationships with patients that spans for several generations in the San Antonio area. Kellum Medical Group takes pride in providing excellent, high-quality, customized primary health care with a compassionate heart for individuals and families. The practice caters to all ages, from newborns to the elderly. For more information, visit https://www.kellummedical.com/

About Sunoh.ai

Sunoh.ai is the revolutionary, EHR-agnostic, AI-powered ambient listening technology. Sunoh.ai is designed to seamlessly translate natural language conversations between healthcare providers and patients into clinical documentation, offering a unique and immersive experience. Sunoh.ai makes clinical documentation faster and more efficient than ever before. For more information, visit https://sunoh.ai/

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks® was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation with cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. In addition, we help ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. More than 180,000 providers and nearly 1 million medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. We combine innovation, leading-edge technology, and a commitment to patient safety to enable practices to grow and thrive amid the challenges of 21st-century healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow us on Facebook and Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.

