Keller Williams Launches Gen AI-Powered Real Estate Assistant, KWIQ

Keller Williams Realty, Inc. (KW), the world's largest real estate franchise by agent count, has launched its latest innovation: KWIQ, a generative-AI-powered real estate assistant trained on the company's proprietary models, systems, best-selling books, and world-class training resources.









“We are thrilled to bring this AI-powered tool to agents and look forward to its transformative impact on their work,” said Chris Cox, Chief Technology and Digital Officer, KW. “Keeping them ahead of the curve, KWIQ empowers agents to work smarter, faster, and more effectively.”

Launched in Q2 ’24, agents access KWIQ via an interactive, intelligent chatbot within KW’s proprietary technologies, including Command, a cloud-based, integrated CRM-plus platform, and Connect, a learning management system.

“With KWIQ, agents have an ‘always on’ assistant that answers their questions with precision, drafts compelling content, and arms them with tools and strategies to save time and close deals,” said Cox.

KWIQ Key Features and Benefits:

Provides information and answers questions: KWIQ can provide information on various real estate topics, market trends, and more. Agents can ask questions to gain insights and knowledge.

Assists with content creation: KWIQ can help agents draft content such as newsletters, social media posts, listing descriptions, and more. KWIQ saves agents time and effort in creating engaging and compelling content.

Offers guidance on AI tools and automation: KWIQ can provide information and guidance on using AI tools, setting up automation, and integrating AI into agents’ workflows. This can help agents streamline their processes, save time, and improve productivity.

“We want to provide agents an assistant for writing impactful content,” said Cox. “The first phase of KWIQ’s rollout addresses this opportunity, streamlining content generation for daily use.”

KWIQ is trained on the premier training content from Keller Williams University, best-practice business models from top agents, KW’s library of best-selling real estate books, and comprehensive FAQs and how-to resources on KW technology and services.

“We’re enhancing the efficiency, creativity, and productivity of real estate agents so they can be the best fiduciaries in service of their clients, and we will continuously improve KWIQ with additional content,” said Cox. “We’re committed to rolling out features that save agents time and money.”

Continuing updates to KWIQ will allow it to assist agents with real-time market research and analysis.

Within the next six to nine months, Keller Williams expects KWIQ to be able to provide data and insights into local market conditions and trends that will help agents advise their clients on the best strategies for selling and buying homes.

“This is just the beginning for KWIQ,” said Cox. ”Given our advantage of having the most data in our industry due to our size, we will continue to connect market- and production-based datasets into KWIQ to aid our agents in providing the best client experience,” said Cox.

About Keller Williams

Austin, Texas-based Keller Williams is the world’s largest real estate franchise by agent count. It has more than 1,100 offices and 174,000 agents. The franchise is also No. 1 in units and sales volume in the U.S.

Since 1983, the company has cultivated an agent-centric, technology-driven, and education-based culture that rewards agents as stakeholders. For more information, visit kwri.kw.com.

