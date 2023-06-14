Keller Williams Fuels Agent Businesses with Technology Enhancements

Latest powerful CRM upgrades turbocharge marketing, branding and client relationships

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CRM—Keller Williams (KW), the world’s largest real estate franchise by agent count, announces powerful feature enhancements to Command, a smart CRM-plus solution, and its associated mobile app.





“As we continue to make investments in our Command platform, we remain laser focused on what our agents want,” said Chris Cox, chief technology and digital officer, KW. “Our latest capabilities allow our entrepreneurial agents to thrive in the midst of a challenging market.”

Through Labs, the innovation hub of KW, the franchise continues to partner with real estate agents and teams to release software integrations and CRM features aimed at increasing productivity and eliminating pain points with lead generation, marketing, and real estate team workflow capabilities.

The latest updates to Command include:

Lead Management Automation offers real estate agents and teams the ability to easily create rules that automatically tag and apply communication SmartPlans to new leads.

offers real estate agents and teams the ability to easily create rules that automatically tag and apply communication SmartPlans to new leads. Neighborhood Nurture SmartPlan , a consumer neighborhoods insights campaign, debuts a stunning new look, designed to captivate and enhance the user experience, with integrated features that elevate the home search experience on KW’s websites and mobile app.

, a consumer neighborhoods insights campaign, debuts a stunning new look, designed to captivate and enhance the user experience, with integrated features that elevate the home search experience on KW’s websites and mobile app. Designs Automation empowers users of the Designs app with more pre-populated marketing collaterals, which automatically embed listings and agent profile information, saving time and enhancing productivity by eliminating manual data input.

empowers users of the Designs app with more pre-populated marketing collaterals, which automatically embed listings and agent profile information, saving time and enhancing productivity by eliminating manual data input. Real Estate Team Designs allows real estate teams to elevate their brand presence via consistency across marketing, branding, and communication campaigns. Real estate teams can store marketing assets and collaborate in the Designs applet within Command.

allows real estate teams to elevate their brand presence via consistency across marketing, branding, and communication campaigns. Real estate teams can store marketing assets and collaborate in the Designs applet within Command. Unified Task Experience combines all real estate business intercompany tasks into one intuitive dashboard with enhanced filtering to rapidly evaluate statuses and initiate next steps.

combines all real estate business intercompany tasks into one intuitive dashboard with enhanced filtering to rapidly evaluate statuses and initiate next steps. Notification Customization lets agents effortlessly customize real-time notification preferences across Command’s mobile and desktop platforms to quickly take action and stay focused on what matters to their business.

lets agents effortlessly customize real-time notification preferences across Command’s mobile and desktop platforms to quickly take action and stay focused on what matters to their business. Opportunities Applet Updates allow agents further customization of data fields to track deals across phases of a sales pipeline, eliminating the need for spreadsheets.

allow agents further customization of data fields to track deals across phases of a sales pipeline, eliminating the need for spreadsheets. Profit Share Widget now allows agents to track their passive income earnings by month, year, or over their lifetime with KW.

“As a brand, no one is more focused on listening to the voice of the agent and delivering technology tools to empower agent businesses to grow,” said Cox.

Command app latest updates include:

Opportunities empower agents to fully manage their deals’ lifecycle and track, record, and filter next steps and tasks across their sales pipeline to stay in control of their business on the go.

empower agents to fully manage their deals’ lifecycle and track, record, and filter next steps and tasks across their sales pipeline to stay in control of their business on the go. Digital Business Card enables the seamless sharing of an agent’s contact information and key details with a simple scan.

enables the seamless sharing of an agent’s contact information and key details with a simple scan. Client Inquiries Widget and Tour Request Widget are viewable on the home screen of the Command mobile app and offer snapshots on the number of client questions and requests from the KW Consumer app. With a few simple clicks within the Tour Request Widget, agents can view a property’s key information and contact the listing agent to arrange the tour.

and are viewable on the home screen of the Command mobile app and offer snapshots on the number of client questions and requests from the KW Consumer app. With a few simple clicks within the Tour Request Widget, agents can view a property’s key information and contact the listing agent to arrange the tour. Phone Contacts Import allows for seamless onboarding of an agent’s existing contacts directly from any smartphone into the Contacts App of Command.

allows for seamless onboarding of an agent’s existing contacts directly from any smartphone into the Contacts App of Command. Profit Share Widget now allows agents to track their passive income earnings by month, year, or over their lifetime with KW.

“We are committed to continued strategic innovation across our platform,” said Cox. “We believe our technology provides a hypercompetitive advantage to our teams and agents.”

In February 2019, KW originally released Command, which is hosted on the Keller Cloud platform, for general availability for its agents. In December 2021, KW released the first version of the Command app. Command had 139,920 quarterly active users as of March 31.

“Keller Williams is uniquely differentiated from other firms based on the breadth and depth of our technology,” said Cox.

About Keller Williams

Austin, Texas-based Keller Williams, the world’s largest real estate franchise by agent count, has more than 1,100 offices and 189,000 agents. The franchise is also No. 1 in units and sales volume in the United States.

Since 1983, the company has cultivated an agent-centric, technology-driven, and education-based culture that rewards agents as stakeholders. For more information, visit headquarters.kw.com.

Contacts

Darryl G. Frost



Director of Public Relations and Media Relations



darryl.frost@kw.com / 254-466-3627